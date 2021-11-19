"Not another streaming service" is starting to become a common refrain amongst cord-cutters, with new options popping up every few months. Paramount Plus, however, isn't exactly a new service but a rebranded and majorly updated one. CBS All Access was previously known as the home of Big Brother live feeds, Star Trek: Discovery, and all the NCIS episodes you can stomach, while slowly accumulating shows and other content from networks like BET, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, and even the Smithsonian Channel. The amount of content on the service would actually surprise anyone who believes it solely includes CBS shows, which is why it's no surprise that the name has now been officially changed to Paramount+.

What is Paramount+? The refreshed streaming service currently hosts a media library boasting more than 30,000 episodes from networks including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ includes all of the content found on CBS All Access, as well as a bevy of new shows and movies for subscribers to enjoy. CBS All Access originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight are now airing on Paramount+, alongside brand new Paramount+ originals like The Challenge: All-Stars, Behind the Music, and a revival of BET's The Game. The platform also includes more than 2,500 movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM, with plans to release a variety of original series and feature films exclusive to Paramount+, which we'll be discussing below. How much does Paramount+ cost?

You can join the Paramount+ Essential plan for just $4.99 per month ($60/year) or upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99 per month ($100/year). Alternatively, choosing an annual plan can save you over 15% extra on the total cost though you'll have to pay for the entire year up-front. The Essential plan provides access to the entire Paramount+ catalog with limited ad-support, as well as NFL on CBS live, a selection go live Champions League soccer matches, and 24/7 live news with CBSN. The Premium plan boasts all of the same features, as well as ad-free streaming on everything except for live programming and a handful of series. The top-tier plan also provides live access to your local CBS station and the ability to download shows to your device that you want to watch when you are offline. Are there any Paramount+ deals? The best way to save on your Paramount+ subscription is by choosing an annual plan instead of a monthly one. The annual plan saves you more than 15% off the total cost though it must be paid in full when you sign up. An even better deal is reserved for students. You can save 25% by signing up with student credentials at Paramount+ right now! T-Mobile also recently announced that current and new T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a one-year free subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan if they subscribe to one of the carrier's postpaid wireless or home internet plans. As mentioned above, the Essential plan includes limited commercial interruptions, and lacks local live CBS stations. If you're a new Paramount+ user, you'll be given the option to signup for a free account as part of the promotion. If you're an existing Paramount+ subscriber, you'll be given a coupon code that you'll need to enter. It's also worth pointing out that, if you're an existing Premium plan customer who wants to take advantage of the deal, you'll need to cancel your existing account and make a new account through the T-Mobile offer link ahead of your next billing cycle. T-Mobile and Sprint customers who claim a free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile should keep in mind that Paramount+ will automatically start charging you for the next month of service once your free year ends. Additionally, this promotion does not apply to T-Mobile and Sprint customers with the following plans: Prepaid, Mobile Internet only (tablets, laptops, hotspots, watches, etc.), businesses with more than 12 voice lines, Government, Puerto Rico, and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

In which countries is Paramount+ available? As of July 2021, Paramount+ is available in the following countries: United States

Canada

Australia

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Finland

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Sweden

Uruguay

Venezuela In addition to the countries listed above, ViacomCBS recently teamed with Sky to bring Paramount+ to the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in 2022. As part of the 2022 rollout, existing Sky Cinema subscribers will be able to access the streaming platform at no additional cost. What's streaming on Paramount+? Paramount+ features tens of thousands of episodes, hundreds of shows, and exclusive content you won't be able to watch elsewhere. Fans of networks like BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Network especially will want to subscribe as the service includes many of those networks' most popular shows as well as older favorites that haven't aired on TV in years. You'll also find a ton of new and classic movies, as well as original programming. Here's a rundown of what content you'll find on Paramount+. Series on Paramount+

In addition to the content mentioned above, the Paramount+ media library includes a variety of classic shows, including the likes of 7th Heaven, _Cheers, and I Love Lucy. Additionally, kids will love the amount of Nickelodeon content, from hundreds of Spongebob episodes to Dora The Explorer, The Loud House, and more. With that in mind, here's a list of popular shows you can find on the service: Avatar: The Last Airbender

Bar Rescue

Beavis and Butthead

Chappelle's Show

Daria

The Fairly OddParents

Jersey Shore

Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Mayor of Kingstown

NCIS

Paw Patrol

Reno 911!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Seal Team

Teen Mom

The Real World

The Talk

Twin Peaks

Young Sheldon

The Young & The Restless Sports on Paramount+

Similar to NBC's Peacock streaming service, Paramount+ confirmed it would provide access to roughly 1,000 live sporting events. This includes selections from: The NFL on CBS

The Masters

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

The PGA Tour

The PGA Championship

The SEC on CBS

National Women's Soccer League

EFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League Paramount+ is also the only digital hub for U.S. soccer fans to watch exclusive English-language coverage of every UEFA club competition match and plans to expand its exclusive English-language rights in the U.S. with three more soccer properties soon. Movies are on Paramount+

Considering this streaming service is named after one of the most iconic movie studios in history, there is no shortage of films to watch on the service. Along with older must-see films like the Mission: Impossible franchise, Paramount is also home to a rotating selection of modern classics, including film series like Star Trek and Indiana Jones. At the time that Paramount+ launched, it was revealed that select Paramount films would head to the streaming platform 30 to 45 days after their theatrical release, with others set to appear 90 days after their theatrical release. Specifically, recent blockbusters A Quiet Place 2 and the Paw Patrol film are currently available to stream on Paramount+, while Mission Impossible 7 will appear on the platform 45 days after it hits theaters. Original programming on Paramount+

CBS All Access originals are continuing on Paramount+, including Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, The Stand, and The Good Fight. A slate of new shows have also recently debuted or are coming soon, such as Lioness, Behind the Music, The Challenge: All-Stars, and reboots of Nickelodeon's Rugrats and BET's The Game. Kids will also enjoy the new show Kamp Koral from the world of Spongebob Squarepants, as well as the Paramount+ exclusive film The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Meanwhile, a slightly older crowd should check out the platform's revival of iCarly and The Real World: Homecoming: New York limited series. Other exclusive shows and films streaming now or coming soon to the platform include: Dating Naked : VH1 series reboot

: VH1 series reboot Dora the Explorer : Live-action series

: Live-action series Fatal Attraction : Series adaptation of the 1987 film

: Series adaptation of the 1987 film Flashdance : Series adaptation of the 1983 film

: Series adaptation of the 1983 film Frasier : NBC series revival

: NBC series revival From Cradle to Stage : Original series

: Original series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies : Based on the iconic musical

: Based on the iconic musical Halo : TV adaptation of the Xbox franchise

: TV adaptation of the Xbox franchise Ink Master : Paramount Network series revival

: Paramount Network series revival Inside Amy Schumer : Comedy Central series revival

: Comedy Central series revival Road Rules : MTV series reboot

: MTV series reboot Star Trek: Prodigy : Animated kids' Star Trek series

: Animated kids' Star Trek series The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah : Original series

: Original series Unplugged: MTV series revival What devices support Paramount+?

Paramount+ is currently available on all devices that were previously compatible with the CBS All Access app. This includes Apple TV, Android TVs, phones and tablets, Chromecast, and Fire TV. Here's a full list of devices that Paramount+ is available on right now.

Platform Paramount+ Android phones/tablets ✔️ Android TV ✔️ Chromecast ✔️ iOS & iPadOS ✔️ Apple TV ✔️ Fire tablets ✔️ FireTV devices ✔️ Roku ✔️ Xbox One ✔️ Xbox Series X/S ✔️ PlayStation 4 ✔️ Nintendo Switch ❌ Portal TV ✔️ Smart TVs Portal

Samsung

Vizio

LG

Xfinity Flex

Account limits, profiles and parental controls Both Paramount+ subscription tiers offer parental control capabilities and up to six individual profiles that can be personalized by each person assigned a profile on the account. While the parental control feature is OFF by default across profiles, all you need to do is go to settings and click one toggle. Once you do that, you'll be prompted to create a 4-digit PIN, which will be required to watch any restricted content on that profile moving forward. New subscriber? Try Paramount+ for free

If you want to try either of the plans, all you need to do is sign up for the seven-day Paramount+ free trial online. Just select the Try It Now button on the Paramount+ homepage, pick your plan, and create an account. No matter which plan you choose, you will receive the first seven days for free. After creating an account, you can choose to upgrade, downgrade or cancel your plan at any time. However, if you choose to cancel before the seven-day free trial is up, you will forfeit whatever amount of time you have left on your trial period.