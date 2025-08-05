Android Arcade (Image credit: Android Central | OpenAI) With Android Arcade, Android Central Senior Editor Android Myrick takes a weekly deep dive into retro gaming, emulation, handhelds, and everything in between.

Before the days of foldable phones we just had slabs of aluminum, glass, or plastic. On rare occasion we would see a company try doing something different, like Essential did by releasing the PH-1 with Titanium and Ceramic. But even fewer companies tried to think outside the box.

However, you have to go back even further to find anything that really stands out, and that's when we find Sony. The Xperia Play was clearly designed as a gaming handheld that could make phone calls. Turning the phone sideways and pushing the screen up revealed a built-in controller, not all that different from the PSP Go.

Fast forward to now, and it seems that AYANEO is set on bringing back that iconic design with its first phone.

AYANEO Slide

(Image credit: AYANEO)

The announcement came at the end of an almost 4-hour livestream, where AYANEO CEO Arthur Zhang laid out the company's roadmap for the upcoming year. This included introducing a slew of new handhelds, such as the AYANEO Pocket DS, and some "value" gaming handhelds coming via the KONKR brand.

(Image credit: AYANEO)

But Zhang had "One More Thing" to share, and that's the company's desire to release a phone. Unlike practically everything that was announced, we didn't actually get to see what this phone would look like. However, when looking at the promotional materials, it doesn't take long to see that's what AYANEO hopes to launch.

Why now?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google Patents / Sony) (Image credit: Google Patents / Sony)

Many have pondered why no other company has tried releasing a similar phone to the Xperia Play over the years. Simply put, it was because they couldn't, as Sony owned the patent for this design. The patent was filed back in 2011 for a term of "14 Years" and is described as "the ornamental design for a keypad for a mobile phone..."

Well, 14 years have passed, and Sony's patent has officially expired as of June 21, 2025. And wouldn't you believe it, the day of the patent's expiration, the Anbernic RG Slide was released.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As the name implies, this is a gaming handheld with a sliding mechanism that keeps a built-in controller tucked away. As someone who never used an Xperia Play much, but adored my T-Mobile G2, I was quickly reminded of why I loved the G2 so much. And before you run to the comments, no, I never owned a T-Mobile Sidekick.

Nevertheless, with Sony's patent having expired, it could mean we begin seeing an influx of similar devices, whether it be phones or gaming handhelds.

Potential pitfalls

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

AYANEO has a steep hill to climb if it wants to release a modern sliding phone. Even in a vacuum, it's no small feat for a company to launch its first phone, even if said company already has experience releasing gaming handheld consoles.

Companies have come and gone, simply because it's practically impossible to break the Apple and Samsung chains of the world. Not to mention the regulatory hurdles AYANEO will have to overcome, at least if it plans to release a phone here in the U.S.

AYANEO has some steep hurdles to climb if it plans to release its first smartphone, even if does offer a reincarnated design.

The current economic situation isn't doing AYANEO any favors either, as the Duty-Free De Minimis Exemption is set to be suspended as of August 29. As a result, what would have already likely been an expensive device will now be even more expensive.

For example, Nintendo announced price increases for the original Switch family of gaming handhelds. This is on top of price increases that have already been taking place, as companies now have to account for the added costs of shipping to the U.S.

A glimmer of light

(Image credit: AYANEO)

Unlike other "start-ups" that would want to try and cash in on the sliding phone, AYANEO already has a sizable head start. It already has the manufacturing process in place for such an endeavor, considering that it's been releasing gaming handhelds for just over five years.

Beyond that, AYANEO also already has an agreement in place with Qualcomm. The original AYANEO Pocket S was the first handheld to make use of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. And that just so happens to be the same chip AYANEO will be relying on with its upcoming Pocket DS.

Earlier this year, AYANEO the Pocket S2 and Pocket S2 Pro were announced in conjunction with Qualcomm's introduction of the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. So either this is the chip that the potential AYANEO Slide will be powered by, or the two companies are already working together on something else.

What I'm hoping for

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

For me, the dream scenario would be for AYANEO to release its sliding phone while making use of whatever the latest flagship Qualcomm chip is. Currently, that would be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but the Snapdragon Summit is scheduled to take place on September 23.

This is where we'll likely learn about Qualcomm's next-gen flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. It would serve as a mighty fine opportunity for AYANEO to get some more publicity and brand recognition before launching a phone. However, I'm on the fence about whether AYANEO will actually be involved in any of the announcements.

Another potential scenario is that AYANEO could instead lean on the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. Doing so would likely mean cheaper processors, which would (hopefully) result in a less-expensive phone. But, if AYANEO's recent "Strategy Sharing Session" is anything to go by, there's no telling what the company is really up to.