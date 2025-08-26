What you need to know

South Korean site Newsworks reports that Samsung will announce Project Moohan on September 29th, then a mid-October launch in Korea, followed by other markets.

It will allegedly cost "between 2.5 and 4 million won" (about $1,800–$2,800), below the Apple Vision Pro's $3,500 price tag.

The report claims Samsung only plans to sell about 100,000 units as it transitions its focus to smart glasses.

Nearly a year after first revealing Project Moohan to the public, Samsung is reportedly closing in on a final release date for its premium XR headset.

According to the Newsworks report (via UploadVR and Google Translate), Samsung will hold a third Galaxy Unpacked event in Korea on September 29, where we'll get final details on the headset.

Moohan recently passed through certification at the Korea Testing & Research Institute, and will launch "sequentially in global markets" starting in Korea on October 13.

This report claims the headset could cost upwards of 4 million won, or 1 million short of the Apple Vision Pro. Depending on regional pricing, Project Moohan could cost anywhere from $1,799 to $2,999, putting it well above the Meta Quest 3 but below enterprise VR headsets from brands like Sony in the $4,000+ range.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

A previous leak indicated this headset will use a 1.3-inch, 3552×3840 resolution Micro-OLED display with high brightness and a wide color gamut; its 13.64 million pixels per eye would beat the Apple Vision Pro by almost 2 million and crush the Quest 3 (4.56 million).

Combined with other premium components like the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, this explains why Samsung would charge top dollar for Moohan.

But given the Apple Vision Pro's limited sales and Project Moohan's high price, Samsung may not expect to sell many headsets. Previous leaks have claimed that Samsung only hopes to sell 100,000 units, and this latest report claims Samsung "considers the XR headset merely a 'bridgehead' for its transition to smart glasses."

Samsung and Google have partnered up to make smart glasses together using Android XR as the underlying software, same as Project Moohan. Another report recently claimed that Samsung wants to make its own standalone smart glasses, separate from Google.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While this report makes Samsung's timeline clearer, we still don't know what the final "Project Infinite" name will be, nor how long it'll take for Moohan to reach other markets like the U.S.

Android Central had the chance to demo Project Moohan at Google I/O, and it blew away our expectations for immersive visuals and natural navigation through apps via Gemini voice commands. It felt comfortably balanced with a knob fitting it in place, gesture controls were seamless, and app performance was speedy.

The main question with Moohan will come down to audience and apps. Most core Google apps have been converted into XR format, while other Android apps will be available as floating 2D windows. Otherwise, it's unclear what kind of gaming library Project Moohan will have, nor whether premium users will find Moohan more tempting than the Apple Vision Pro.