What you need to know

The Elec reports that Samsung's Project Infinite headset will use Sony-manufactured Micro-OLED displays.

It reportedly measures 1.3 inches with a 3552×3840 resolution, or about 3800 PPI, similar to Sony's productivity headset.

The site claims that Samsung intends to launch in the second half of 2025, producing 100,000 headsets per year.

Apple and Meta are also reportedly working on high-resolution micro-OLED displays for future headsets.

Samsung Project Moohan may have one of the most pixel-rich displays on any XR headset. Sony will reportedly sell Samsung the same 4K display in its productivity XR headset, more than rivaling the gorgeous Apple Vision Pro display.

According to The Elec (via UploadVR), Samsung will use a 1.3-inch micro-OLED display that hits 3,800 pixels per inch.

The site reports that Samsung's display will have "similar specifications" to the Sony SRH-S1 headset's display, which has a 3,552 × 3,840 resolution, 1,000-nit brightness at 20% power, 96% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 90 FPS (according to Road to VR).

Compared to the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung's headset would hit nearly 2 million more pixels per eye (13.64 vs. 11.79 million), with 4% better DCI-P3 color fidelity and comparable FPS and brightness.

One obvious downside to the Sony ECX344A 1.3-type 4K display? Sony gave it a sample price of 150,000 yen (about $1,000) back in 2023; even before you take inflation and other headset components into account, it appears Project Moohan should cost much closer to the $3,500 Vision Pro than the $500 Meta Quest 3.

The Sony SRH-S1 productivity headset with (Image credit: Sony)

Case in point, the Sony SRH-S1 — which has the same Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip and Android XR software as Moohan — will reportedly cost $4,750. That's partially because Sony is targeting the enterprise crowd, while Samsung will focus more on consumers; still, it's fair to wonder just how expensive Samsung's headset will be to hit this visual fidelity!

The Elec's report mentions that Apple is currently sampling a larger 2-inch display from various manufacturers (including Samsung Display), which would have a smaller 1,500 PPI but a wider FoV; its Vision Pro display also comes from Sony, and it's likely Apple will catch up with or surpass Samsung again with its next-gen headset.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report also notes that Meta is speaking with China's Siya and Seedtech to create a 0.9-inch, 2,500 PPI micro-OLED display. We don't know if that would apply to the Meta Quest 4 or the oft-delayed Quest Pro 2.

Did Samsung make a mistake by trying to surpass the Vision Pro?

Back in 2023, a credible report claimed that Samsung delayed Project Moohan because it was so intimidated by the Apple Vision Pro's premium specs. It went back to the drawing board and — based on this new report — made sure that its display would beat Apple's before it launched Moohan.

In the interim, we've seen how the Apple Vision Pro blew up at launch but then failed to grow outside of the enthusiast sphere because of its high price and limited software. Now most leaks have it working on a more affordable headset in the $2,000 range.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google will hopefully help to make Samsung's XR headset more compelling on the software front. Android XR will have popular Google apps, while OpenXR game support should bring beloved Quest 3 games to the headset.

But it won't matter if Samsung made the Project Moohan hardware so advanced to topple Apple that it prices the headset beyond what people will pay.

Samsung could never sell on the scale of the budget-focused Meta Quest 3S, but upcoming XR headsets like the $1,200 Valve Deckard and powerful ASUS ROG Tarius all seem to be targeting the higher end of the market — and Samsung's pricing could dwarf both, based on this incredible display tech.

This is all idle speculation until we know what Project Moohan will cost. The Apple Vision Pro reportedly cost $1,700 per headset, making its $3,500 price tag quite inflated; if Samsung has comparable components and a lower profit margin, it could still price Moohan to look more affordable.

Assuming Samsung can hit a competitive price tag, then Project Moohan will make 4K virtual-reality gaming with near-perfect color fidelity a reality for power users. So call us tentatively excited to see whether Samsung can pull it off.

We're also curious when Samsung will release it; based on The Elec's claim of the second half of 2025, we could see it at the summer Galaxy Unpacked alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Watch 8, or later on alongside its newest tablets in the fall.