What you need to know

Samsung's XR headset, also known as Project Moohan, could launch later this year, according to a new report by a Korean news website.

Samsung could launch the headset on Sept. 29 during a "domestic Unpacked."

The publication states that the XR headset will first be released in Korea in October, with a subsequent rollout to other countries.

Samsung's XR headset has been showing up a lot lately, with its most recent appearance at Google's I/O this year. Despite Samsung and Google being very vocal about the headset and showcasing it publicly, there has been little to no information regarding its official launch. But Google did hint at the fact that Samsung's headset will be "available later this year." And a recent report from a Korean news website backs Google's claims, indicating that the XR headset may finally launch in September this year.

The publication notes that "Samsung Electronics will unveil its extended reality (XR) headset 'Project Moohan' at its domestic Unpacked event on September 29."

But here's the catch: we might not be able to purchase the headset immediately as the OEM wants to test out the XR headset in Korea starting October 13, before shipping it out to the rest of the world.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Korean news site further hints at the possibility of Samsung officially teasing the headset during the upcoming "foldable phone unpack [Unpacked event] next month," to gauge how people react to it before its alleged scheduled launch. And internal sources told the publication that the company is adding final touches to the XR headset, "by specifying the unpacking and launch plans for Project Moohan."

As for what we can expect from this headset when compared to the others in the market, AC's Michael Hicks who was able to give it a go during Google I/O says that it could be Apple Vision Pro's true rival.

"I found the controls completely intuitive and familiar, and I barely had any missed inputs during my demo. Plus, the full-color camera was both vibrant and clear. The headset defaulted to mixed-reality passthrough," he added.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While the demo did not reveal many of the headset's specifications, the Korean news site has provided some information that sort of aligns with previous rumors about Project Moohan.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The hardware core features the ‘XR2+ 2nd generation’ chipset designed by Qualcomm and manufactured using Samsung Foundry’s 4nm process. And can control up to 12 cameras and sensors that support the XR experience," the website noted.

Additionally, the current rumor is that the headset uses Sony 4K micro-OLED displays with 3,552 × 3,840 resolution, 1,000-nit brightness at 20% power, 96% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 90 FPS. Lastly, it is confirmed to come with Google's latest Gemini smarts powered into it, giving users an intuitive, personalized AI assistant.

While we wait for an official announcement from Samsung, here's all that we know about Project Moohan so far.