Samsung could launch a competitor for Meta's RayBan smart glasses alongside its mixed reality headset, in Q3 this year.

These glasses will likely be pitted against Meta's RayBan smart glasses, which can be worn outdoors and interact with the surroundings.

Previous leaks indicated that they could weigh around 50 grams, have multiple cameras, and be able to make payments and respond to gestures and facial recognition.

Samsung is reportedly working on another XR gear that will launch alongside its XR headset via Project Moohan. According to ETNews, the Korean OEM is working on launching its first pair of XR smart glasses dubbed Project "HAEAN" which loosely translates to the sea coast or seashore according to Google Translate.

According to the publication, the company is working on finalizing what these glasses will set out to do. Much like the XR headset, it could be powered by Galaxy AI, and will be much smaller than the head-mounted XR gear.

"They display information or images on the glasses like the lenses of glasses and transmit sound from the frame," the publication added.

It is also claimed that these glasses could carry a Qualcomm chipset, and an NXP chip will be used as the auxiliary processing unit. The device could allegedly have a 12 MP camera with a Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor. SamMobile indicated that these mixed reality glasses will have a "155mAh battery Google's Gemini LLM will be installed on the device to provide AI features."

(Image credit: Google)

ETnews adds that Samsung is making sure that these glasses are comfortable to wear and is "putting a lot of effort into a design tailored to the human body."

Last year, Samsung even trademarked its smart glasses at the Intellectual Property Office in the U.K. It was filed under the “Virtual reality headsets; Augmented reality headsets; Headphones; Smartphones; Smart glasses” categories.

An industry insider to ETnews, “With Apple’s Vision Pro already on the market, Samsung’s focus will be on providing a more advanced user experience.” While we don't know when these XR glasses could see the light of day, the publication very confidently says that it will be launched alongside the XR headset which is expected to launch later this year, after Samsung showed it off more vividly at the MWC 2025.