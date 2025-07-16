What you need to know

OnePlus announced that its OnePlus 13s "Plus Mind" AI feature is now rolling onto the larger flagship 13 and 13R phones.

Plus Mind is a smart screenshot assistant that will give users AI-powered suggestions for dates, locations, fashion, and more, all stored in the Mind Space app.

This feature was once restricted to the OnePlus 13s in India; however, the company says "there's more to come."

The smart screenshot assistant present on the OnePlus 13s is finally starting to arrive on the company's larger flagship devices.

This week, OnePlus announced via its community forum that it's preparing to roll out the AI feature "Plus Mind" on the OnePlus 13 and 13R. The post states the update has started as of July 15, and is expected to "reach all devices over the coming weeks." While the OnePlus 13 and 13R don't feature the dedicated Plus Key like the 13s, the post states users with the former can activate Plus Mind using a "three-finger swipe up" on their displays.

As the update appears, users will soon notice a new Mind Space app appear on the 13 and 13R. Details highlight your ability to send a "wide variety" of information into Plus Mind. OnePlus states this includes your texts, images, webpages, social media posts, and more. What you capture via the screen gesture will be sent to the Mind Space app.

Additionally, the AI analysis of your content can spot and understand dates and suggest that you put them into your calendar for later.

For fashion, OnePlus says Plus Mind can "summarize the styles shown" and save that summary within Mind Space with a direct link, so you can revisit it. If there's a lot of content in your Mind Space app, OnePlus says you can leverage AI Search on the 13 and 13R to find things. Knowing the gist of what you're looking for, and also when you might've saved it, can help the AI return useful stored content.

It's a smart one

When the OnePlus 13s was on its way, it was made evident that the company had ditched the Alert Slider in favor of a new Plus Key. As previously stated, the feature primarily focuses on your screenshots—and placing them in a unique space (Mind Space), so they're not cluttering your memories in the Gallery. Plus Mind's AI suggestions piggyback off OnePlus AI to make saving important dates, locations, and more a breeze.

This compact flagship is available in India, which meant the rest of us were left waiting (and wondering) if we'd ever see something similar. Users in India are also enjoying AI VoiceScribe, a feature that lets users record, summarize, and translate phone calls and meetings. The Chinese OEM's AI suite has continued to evolve, as we have AI Translation, Search, Reframe, and Perfect Shot to play with.

However, OnePlus states that there's "more to come," and Plus Mind on the 13 and 13R is a "step in that direction."