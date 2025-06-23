What you need to know

Google is rolling out new AI features to every Chromebook Plus, not just the new Lenovo model.

The new AI features include 'Select to search with Lens,' 'Text capture,' 'Help me read,' and support for the Quick Insert key.

Every Chromebook Plus now includes a free year of the Google AI Pro plan—2TB storage and Gemini baked into Gmail, Docs, and more.

Google is rolling out a fresh batch of AI features for all Chromebook Plus devices, right on cue with the launch of the new Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14.

All Chromebook Plus devices, not just Lenovo’s, are getting in on the AI upgrade. Google's blog post says a new “Select to search with Lens” feature lets you long-press on anything visible on your screen to instantly search for it. This feature comes in handy if you spot something you like while browsing, like a cool pair of sneakers or a mystery plant.

Additionally, "Text capture" instantly pulls information from photos like receipts or notes into editable text. It can even turn event invites into calendar entries or recipes into Google Docs shopping lists.

(Image credit: Google)

Chromebook Plus's AI play

Perhaps the flashiest feature coming to Chromebook Plus is the new Quick Insert key that lets you drop in AI-generated images, emojis, or photos directly into your work, without the need for awkward copy-pasting.

This feature first popped up at a New York press event late last year, when the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and the updated Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 were shown off.

The Quick Insert key is a do-it-all button that pulls up a dropdown menu packed with smart shortcuts. You can tap into AI tools, drop in emojis or GIFs, grab links from recently opened tabs, and pull files straight from Google Drive, all without breaking your rhythm.

(Image credit: Google)

Free AI goodies

One highlight worth calling out is “Help me read," a super handy tool that turns wordy articles or tech-heavy docs into quick, easy-to-digest summaries. To spice things up, Every Chromebook Plus now comes with a full year of the Google AI Pro plan, packing 2TB of cloud storage and built-in Gemini support across Gmail, Docs, and more.

NotebookLM, Google’s research sidekick, is now right on your Chromebook shelf too, ready to help you brainstorm or draft content without bouncing between apps.

Google is not stopping at work tools, as Chromebook Plus is getting a fun boost too. Squid Game: Unleashed is being optimized for Chromebooks with support for larger screens, keyboard and mouse controls, and exclusive in-game perks.

Luminar, a popular AI-powered photo editor, is now Chromebook-friendly, and new buyers get three free months of access to take their edits to the next level.