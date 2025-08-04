Sometimes there's nothing better than getting a new device that isn't flashy, doesn't try to do too much, and just gets the job done. That's exactly where the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 falls, as it ditches the 516 GE's RGB and fast refresh rates in favor of a lower price. And if a sub-$500 Chromebook didn't already sound good, how about one that's under $400?

The Chromebook Plus 516 is taking part in Best Buy's most recent roundup of deals as we barrel towards the end of the summer and the start of the school year. Normally, this Chromebook would set you back for $479, but you can save $100 for a limited time.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516: $479 $379 at Best Buy It's not every day that we see a good deal on a Chromebook with a huge screen. Best Buy's here to save the day, as Acer's Chromebook Plus 516 is $100 off for a limited time.

✅Recommended if: You want a performant Chromebook with as big of a screen as possible.

❌Skip this deal if: You're worried about the Chromebook Plus 516 being too big to carry around.

The most obvious reason to consider the Chromebook Plus 516 is because of its 16-inch screen, sporting a 1920 x 1200 resolution. Frankly, there just aren't very many 16-inch Chromebooks out there, with that being a space largely dominated by various Acer Chromebook options.

That said, the big screen isn't the only reason why this should be on your list, as it packs plenty of power with the i3-1315U chip. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is pretty much what you'd expect from a budget Chromebook Plus model.

(Image credit: Acer)

However, the Chromebook Plus 516 has another benefit when compared to even the 516 GE, and that's battery life. Despite its massive size, the battery is rated to last for more than 12 hours on a single charge. Even some of the more portable or premium Chromebooks can't match up to that.

And if you needed any more reasons to sway you, there's one more, and that's Google AI. When purchasing a new Chromebook Plus model (like the CB Plus 516), you'll have access to Google AI Pro for 12 months.

This includes being able to access Gemini from practically anywhere, along with 2TB of cloud storage, and NotebookLM already installed and pinned to the shelf out of the box. All of that, comes for free, saving you another $240, which is just madness.