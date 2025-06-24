I can't believe how cheap these Chromebooks are, and it's not even Prime Day yet

Prime Day 2025 will be here before you know it, so now's a great time to start getting an idea of what you might be looking to pick up. Despite it taking place smack-dab in the middle of summer, Prime Day is also good to get ready for the next school year. And you know what that means — Chromebook deals.

However, Amazon isn't the only place you'll find discounts on some of the best Chromebooks, as Best Buy usually hosts deals during the same time. In fact, if you were looking for a new Chromebook, there are already some pretty great deals, such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11, which is on sale for $120 off.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is a fantastic example of what the ideal ChromeOS experience is in a tablet form factor. Lenovo includes the Keyboard Cover in the box, and if you already have a USI pen, you're set. Just make sure you at least get the 4GB/128GB configuration, as you'll quickly run out of storage if you go for the cheaper 64GB variant.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is an easy pick for a lot of people, including us, as it's our favorite ChromeOS tablet out there. It features an 11-inch 2K LCD display, which is both crisp and vibrant, despite not being an OLED panel.

There's also a decent amount of power under the hood, thanks to the Kompanio 838 paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You might find yourself bumping up against the storage limits sooner rather than later, but as long as you make the most out of Google Drive, you should be fine.

On top of that, Lenovo includes the detachable Keyboard Cover in the box, which isn't entirely unexpected, but still nice to see. The only thing you won't find included is the Lenovo USI Pen, but if you already have a USI stylus, then you're in the clear anyway.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

But what if you want something more traditional, while still being different from the rest of the pack? That's where Acer's Chromebook Plus 516 GE comes into play, with its "gamer vibes" thanks to the RGB backlit keyboard.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE: was $649 now $449 at Best Buy Besides the RGB backlit keyboard and 120Hz refresh rate, there's really no other way to tell that the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a "gamer" Chromebook. At the same time, your eyes will enjoy the faster refresh rate, and there's more than enough "oomph" to handle strenuous projects that require at least 20 tabs open at the same time.

The Chromebook Plus 516 GE is no slouch in the performance department either, as the Intel Core 5 120U powers it. You'll also enjoy twice as much RAM and storage as the Duet 11, to go along with the larger 16-inch 2.5K display. And if you're a stickler for fast refresh rates, you'll enjoy the 120Hz panel found on the 516 GE.

Normally, this beast retails for around the same price as the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, but Best Buy currently has it for $449. That's a savings of $200, which might be rather nice to have if your summer vacation isn't until after Prime Day.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Speaking of the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, you might be surprised to see that it's not being featured here. The primary reason is that, despite its current $50 discount, there are other options that offer more value at a lower cost.

A prime example of that is the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, as it's currently on sale for $150 off over at Best Buy. This model specifically includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the current discount makes it cheaper than the 8GB/128GB version that Best Buy also offers.

If you need a more powerful Chromebook, this is a pretty darn good deal to take advantage of. On the other hand, we don't yet know what kind of Chromebook deals we'll see on Prime Day.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

So I'd probably recommend holding off until Prime Day if you want a powerful Chromebook, and the Galaxy Chromebook Plus was on your radar. While it's unlikely, I'm also holding out hope that the new Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 will see a discount of some kind. But that's rather unlikely given that it was only just released.

Speaking of which, Google made a few other announcements in addition to the Chromebook Plus 14 unveiling. Notably, changes are coming to the Google AI Pro subscription.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

You still get 2TB of cloud storage, along with Gemini access in your favorite Google services. However, NotebookLM is now being bundled in, and after you sign into a new Chromebook Plus model, it's pinned on the shelf.

Not to mention that whenever you purchase a new Chromebook Plus device, you get 12 months of Google AI Pro for free. That's a value of almost $250 right there, which is honestly pretty insane when you see all of the new AI features that have come to ChromeOS.