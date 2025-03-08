Our favorite gaming Chromebook just scored $230 OFF at Best Buy

Deals
By
published

This powerful Acer laptop is the way to go for Chromebook gaming.

Goldeneye on Acer Chromebook 516 GE 16x9
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Gaming laptop deals rarely get better than this one, as Best Buy has launched a solid discount on an already-affordable Chromebook. Right now, the retailer is offering $230 OFF the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, which is our favorite Chromebook for gaming overall.

This laptop sports a huge 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an eight-backlight-color LED keyboard, and impressive performance and battery life. With all of these and more, this Chromebook punches way above its weight, and its the first of the company's efforts to boast such a powerful gaming experience.

At under $450 with this deal, it's also not a bad option for students, professionals, or others looking to up their rig with a budget-friendly pick.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE:$649.00$419.00 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE: $649.00 $419.00 at Best Buy

Acer's Chromebook Plus 516 GE is currently on sale for $230 off at Best Buy, marking a great deal on a Chromebook we love. For one, it's a great pick for those who use their computer for gaming, though it also offers a wide range of uses for anyone in need of a performance-heavy laptop. We especially love the bright, 16-inch screen, especially compared to competitors around this price point.

Price comparison: Walmart - $534.99 | Amazon - $599.99

View Deal

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a capable mid-range gaming laptop; you've liked other Chromebook or Acer options in the past; you want a laptop with a large, vivid screen featuring a high enough refresh rate for fast-paced gaming.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a small keyboard and would be willing to sacrifice display size; you're looking for a laptop that includes a touch display.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a powerful laptop, and Android Central's first pick in the best Chromebook for gaming category. The 16-inch display comes with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming, as well as an ergonomic, LED-backlit keyboard with multiple customization options. It also sports an impressive battery life and performance that users love.

The Intel Core 5 120U backs solid performance for the price point, and this particular model features 8GB of RAM, though the laptop can also be upgraded to 16GB. As for connectivity, the Plus 516 GE includes two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While it is a great pick, it's also worth noting that it isn't a premium gaming laptop, just a good Chromebook for gaming purposes. Some prefer a more portable laptop option, or a true premium gaming pick. If you have extra money to spend, it could certainly be worth upgrading, but this laptop has a lot to offer given the already-low price point.

Zachary Visconti
Zachary Visconti
Deals Contributor

Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cats, Banks and Freddie.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about chromebooks laptops
Person using Galaxy Book 4 Pro

Who needs Prime Day? The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro just crashed to its lowest price EVER at Amazon
Acer Chromebook on table open

Chromebooks are getting new real-time controls and engagement tools for educators
Google Gemini response on iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple needs Google now, more than ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
The affordable Galaxy A16 5G just dropped, and yet it's already 17% OFF at Amazon
Angled view of all four Galaxy S25 Ultra colors with S Pens unsheathed
New Verizon deal drops the Galaxy S25 Ultra to the price of a cup of coffee every month — no trade-in required!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen
You can grab the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as low as $399.99 from Samsung, this week only — here's how
The Pixel 9
Pro tip - skip the new iPhone and score 25% OFF the Google Pixel 9 at Best Buy, no strings attached!
Galaxy Z Fold 6 against colorful background
I just found a sneaky way to get $600 OFF the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — no trade-in required
Comparing the sizes and shapes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung kicks off HUGE Spring Sale — here are all the Android deals that you should consider
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen attached
The best Samsung tablet for students has dropped to its lowest price EVER at Amazon
Reaching for the vegan leather-clad Moto G 2025
I'm not joking: you can already score 50% OFF the new Moto G (2025) with activation at Best Buy
Oura Ring (Gen 3) in hand
Amazon knocks 17% OFF the Oura Ring Gen 3, bringing this smart ring to its lowest price ever
The orange Powerbeats Pro 2 next to the Navy original Powerbeats Pro.
Score! The original Powerbeats Pro are now $70 off, but the deal gets even better with some freebies from Best Buy