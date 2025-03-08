Our favorite gaming Chromebook just scored $230 OFF at Best Buy

Gaming laptop deals rarely get better than this one, as Best Buy has launched a solid discount on an already-affordable Chromebook. Right now, the retailer is offering $230 OFF the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, which is our favorite Chromebook for gaming overall.

This laptop sports a huge 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an eight-backlight-color LED keyboard, and impressive performance and battery life. With all of these and more, this Chromebook punches way above its weight, and its the first of the company's efforts to boast such a powerful gaming experience.

At under $450 with this deal, it's also not a bad option for students, professionals, or others looking to up their rig with a budget-friendly pick.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE: $649.00 $419.00 at Best Buy Acer's Chromebook Plus 516 GE is currently on sale for $230 off at Best Buy, marking a great deal on a Chromebook we love. For one, it's a great pick for those who use their computer for gaming, though it also offers a wide range of uses for anyone in need of a performance-heavy laptop. We especially love the bright, 16-inch screen, especially compared to competitors around this price point. Price comparison: Walmart - $534.99 | Amazon - $599.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a capable mid-range gaming laptop; you've liked other Chromebook or Acer options in the past; you want a laptop with a large, vivid screen featuring a high enough refresh rate for fast-paced gaming.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a small keyboard and would be willing to sacrifice display size; you're looking for a laptop that includes a touch display.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a powerful laptop, and Android Central's first pick in the best Chromebook for gaming category. The 16-inch display comes with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming, as well as an ergonomic, LED-backlit keyboard with multiple customization options. It also sports an impressive battery life and performance that users love.

The Intel Core 5 120U backs solid performance for the price point, and this particular model features 8GB of RAM, though the laptop can also be upgraded to 16GB. As for connectivity, the Plus 516 GE includes two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While it is a great pick, it's also worth noting that it isn't a premium gaming laptop, just a good Chromebook for gaming purposes. Some prefer a more portable laptop option, or a true premium gaming pick. If you have extra money to spend, it could certainly be worth upgrading, but this laptop has a lot to offer given the already-low price point.