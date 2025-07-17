What you need to know

OnePlus just made cable clutter a thing of the past with its new 2-in-1 SuperVOOC charging cable.

It juices up your phone and OnePlus Watch at the same time.

You’ll get the full 80W for your phone solo, or 67W + 10W when both devices are plugged in.

OnePlus has come up with a clever way to cut down your charging clutter. Its new cable lets you juice up your phone and OnePlus watch at the same time.

OnePlus has launched new 2-in-1 SuperVOOC cable that can charge your phone and smartwatch at once (via Notebookcheck). This new accessory is currently available for purchase on the company's official website for $30.

The 1.2-meter cable uses a USB-A to USB-C setup to charge your phone, but the standout feature is the built-in magnetic charger made just for the OnePlus Watch, baked right into the cord.

Although built mainly for OnePlus phones, the cable's integrated pogo pin connector adds some extra versatility, making it a perfect fit for charging the OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2, and Watch 2R.

Nevertheless, because of the oddly specific shape of the charger, this cable only works with OnePlus' own smartwatches. If you're rocking a smartwatch from another brand, you're out of luck.

A smarter way to charge

If you're only charging your phone, the cable pumps out a full 80W. But hook up your OnePlus Watch too, and it splits the juice: 10W for the watch and 67W for the phone.

OnePlus tucked an “E-marker smart chip” into the cable to help keep your devices safe from power spikes, giving you a little extra peace of mind.

The new cable is a clever twist on the usual charging setup, allowing you to ditch the extra watch cable and travel lighter. Furthermore, it helps clean up that mess of wires on your desk.

While you’ve got options like wireless pads or multi-port chargers, they can be bulky and eat up space, which isn’t exactly ideal when you’re trying to travel light.