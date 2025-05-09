I have way too many USB-C cables, and there are clear favorites when it comes to daily use; I have Baseus' retractable 100W USB-C cable on my desk, and it handles all my charging needs and connecting various phones to my Windows machine. My charging station has several Acefast USB-C cables, and I use these because they come with an integrated power meter, giving me a real-time indication of how fast connected devices are charging.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In the last six months, I relied on Rolling Square's inCharge XS as my go-to cable while on the go; the cable is just six inches long, and it has magnets at either end, allowing you to secure it to a lanyard, keyring, or your bag. It is on the costlier side at $29, but the cable has several unique features that justify the asking price.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The inCharge XS is built to last; it uses a nylon-reinforced outer layer that's backed by a TPU cable guard, and there's a protective cap that secures both ends. It's clear that a lot of thought went into the design, and the cable is as portable as it is rugged. The cable is available in grey, beige, and orange, and having used all three colors, I prefer the orange variant — it just looks that much more vibrant.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The defining trait of the inCharge XS is the connectors; you get a USB-A and Lightning connector at either end, and the metal housing hides dual USB-C ports. Basically, you get a versatile set of ports that can be used to connect to any device; I used it as a USB-C to Lightning cable, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A, and didn't see any problems whatsoever.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What I like is its charging potential; the inCharge XS goes up to 240W when using it in the USB-C to USB-C configuration, and it is the ideal cable to pair with UGREEN's Nexode 25000mAh Power Bank. The metal housing has good build quality, and both ends are held together by magnets.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I didn't see any issues connecting my Seagate external SSD to my phone, and while the bandwidth is limited to to 480Mbit/s, it's usable. Basically, the inCharge XS does a great job as a daily-use cable; it attaches to a keyring securely, you get all the connectors you need, and there's fast charging and reliable data transfers.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If you need a universal cable that's travel-sized and has fast charging, the inCharge XS gets my recommendation.

