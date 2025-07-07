This 100W USB-C cable is perfect for your Android phone, and it's just $9

I have way too many USB-C cables. In recent years, I started using two cables over most: a retractable cable that sits on my desk, and one with an integrated power meter that I have on my charging station when I need to monitor real-time power draw. When UGREEN said that it was also making a USB-C cable with a built-in display, I was excited.

The Uno 100W USB-C to USB-C cable ticks all the right boxes; it has a nylon-braided design that makes it durable, aluminum shells on either end, and an E-marker chip — a must-have in all cables that go up to 100W. The best part? It costs just $9.

✅Recommended if: You want a high-quality cable to charge your Android device and any other accessories at up to 100W.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a built-in power meter that shows real-time charging info.

Where the Uno stands out is that it has a display, and while I thought it would show real-time charging stats like most other cables of this kind, that isn't the case. The display defaults to an emoji, and it's similar to what you get with the rest of the Uno line, with UGREEN doing a great job building out a playful theme. While you don't get useful details like how fast a connected device is charging, the included animations are adorable, and if anything, they add to the Uno's distinctiveness.

Now, UGREEN could have easily slotted in a power meter into the cable, and it would have been similar to dozens of other options you can get today. But it didn't do that, and I like the frivolity of bundling an LED panel just to showcase emoji. The cable itself is pretty great, and it doesn't cost much more than an equivalent rival — the 1.6ft option is $9, there's a 6.6ft cable that's $13, and the 10ft model is $16.

The Uno cable holds up just as well with data, going up to 480Mbps. I didn't have any issues using it with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Vivo X200 Pro, OnePlus 13, and the Honor Magic 7 Pro, but I will admit that I routinely got distracted by the emoji — it is quite adorable.