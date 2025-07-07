Forget Anker — UGREEN just added a retractable cable to its best power bank

UGREEN clearly knows what it's doing when it comes to charging tech; I used all of the brand's chargers, power banks, cables, and Qi 2 chargers, and they've all been reliable. The Nexode Power Bank is my go-to power bank while traveling, and the vertical design combined with built-in LCD panel and ability to charge three devices simultaneously makes it a standout choice.

It's no wonder, then, that the Nexode 20,000mAh Power Bank is among the best-selling power banks of 2025. And now UGREEN is rolling out a new version with a key upgrade: a built-in retractable cable. Having a built-in cable makes all the difference while using a power bank, and this is a welcome move by the brand. The best part is that the Nexode 20,000mAh Retractable Power Bank costs just $69 right now — the same price as the regular model.

That's not all; UGREEN is adding retractable cables to its other products; there's a 65W Nexode GaN charger with a built-in cable, and a Nexode 145W car charger with retractable tech.

The Nexode 20,000mAh Retractable Power Bank is identical to the regular model when it comes to the design and charging tech, so I'm not going into too much detail here — read my review of the Nexode power bank if you're interested in learning more. You get the same LCD panel that shows remaining battery level and real-time charging details, and it is quite handy to have.

The biggest difference is that there's now a retractable cable built into the chassis. The cable sits at the top and is hidden when not in use — it has a magnetic in the USB-C connector that allows it to stay attached to the power bank. It spools easily, and has four preset lengths, making it highly convenient to use.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In addition to the retractable cable, you get a USB-C port and USB-A port, and the power bank has a 165W power budget, allowing it to charge three devices without any issues whatsoever. I used it for the better part of a month with the Vivo X200 Pro, X200 Ultra, and iPad Pro M4, and it proved to be just as reliable as other chargers and power banks I tested.

I don't like cable clutter, so I usually take Baseus' retractable USB-C to USB-C cables while traveling. With this iteration of the Nexode power bank, I don't need to do that — having a built-in cable is just easier. And when I need additional cables, UGREEN now makes a 100W retractable USB-C cable as well, and it costs just $11.

You're missing out if you're not using retractable cables; they're just as great to use as standard USB-C cables, and you don't deal to deal with any clutter. The best part is that UGREEN isn't charging anything extra for the retractable version of the Nexode 20,000mAh Power Bank. And retailing at just $69, you are getting a standout value as well.