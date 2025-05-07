Chargeasap's Flash Pro Ultra is a 25000mAh power bank that does it all

Chargeasap is a relatively new entrant in the world of charging brands, but it is looking to stand out on the back of unique launches. Its latest product is the Flash Pro Ultra, a 25000mAh power bank that lets you charge up to six devices at once. As someone who has way too many power banks, I wanted to take a look at the Flash Pro Ultra, and see how it holds up to Anker's Prime 27650mAh and the UGREEN Nexode 25000mAh power banks.

The Flash Pro Ultra secured over $400,000 in crowdsourced funding via Kickstarter, and it is now doing another round on Indiegogo if you're interested. Chargeasap is selling the power bank at $179, which it says is a 46% discount over the $329 retail pricing. As an overview, Anker's Prime 27650mAh power bank retails for $179 on Amazon, and the UGREEN Nexode 25000mAh is down to $99.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Power banks have gotten sleeker in the last two years, but that isn't the case with the Flash Pro Ultra; it has a utilitarian design and is considerably bigger than most 25000mAh power banks I used recently. It is made out of plastic, but the build quality doesn't feel quite as robust as recent Anker and UGREEN options.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming in at 596g, it is the same weight as the UGREEN Nexode 25000mAh power bank, but as it doesn't have a vertical design, it isn't as portable. The upside is that you get additional charging ports; there's a 15W MagSafe charging puck at the front, and a dedicated pad to charge the Apple Watch or Samsung Watch.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Annoyingly, I got the variant that charges the Samsung Watch, so I wasn't able to test it with my Apple Watch Series 10. Chargeasap sends out a survey to all backers asking about the model of choice, so if you're interested in this power bank, know that you can choose between the two.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The 15W Qi charging pad sits flush with the body, but it pops out should you need to use it. I tested it with my iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it did a decent enough job. The magnet is strong enough that it doesn't dislodge the phone, and my only worry in this area is the durability of the mechanism; there were instances where the pad didn't pop out fully, and I had to push it back in and try again.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There's a tiny OLED panel that shows battery level, thermals, and time left to charge connected devices, and a second press of the button on the side shows real-time charging details. The panel gets adequately bright, and I didn't see any issues viewing the text while outdoors.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The power bank has a glossy finish that picks up smudges with relative ease, and the sides have a grooved design that makes it a little easier to hold. You get three USB-C ports alongside one USB-A, with the main USB-C port able to hit 140W. The USB-C2 port does 100W, and USB-C3 maxes out at 60W, just like the USB-A connector.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Although the Flash Pro Ultra is branded as a 275W power bank, it doesn't actually hit that figure; in my testing, I found it go up to 200W while charging several devices at once, and the key advantage you're getting with the device is the ability to charge up to six devices at once. Most other power banks in this category have three ports as standard, so you're essentially getting increased flexibility when it comes to charging all your gear.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As it has a 90.75Wh battery, there are no issues taking the power bank onboard a flight — it's under the 100Wh limit enforced by most countries. It did just as well at charging various devices as the UGREEN Nexode alternative, and I didn't see any issues using it with the Vivo X200 Pro, Honor Magic 7 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, iPad Pro M4, and a dozen or so accessories.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

On the whole, I like the convenience on offer with the Flash Pro Ultra; it is easily able to charge more devices than its immediate rivals, and the inclusion of a 15W charging pad is a decent differentiator. That said, the build quality isn't as good, and I don't know how the product holds up over long-term use. I've had it for just over a month now, and while I didn't see any issues outside of the charging pad getting stuck, it doesn't have the same rugged durability of the Nexode 25000mAh power bank.