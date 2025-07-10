My favorite car chargers with retractable USB-C cables are both 30% off right now
Anker and UGREEN's best car chargers are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Car chargers come in all formats and power ratings. You can also choose between wired and wireless charging options. Wired car chargers are significantly more efficient compared to slower cordless picks, and Anker and UGREEN's options are the best in the biz.
Both the Anker Nano 75W Car Charger and UGREEN Nexode Car Charger 90W are on sale for the four-day Amazon Prime Day shopping bonanza. This means you can score super fast charging upgrades for your car on the cheap while the sale lasts. The bonus is that you don't need to worry about buying a cable either, as both car chargers come with retractable USB-C cables.
I have used both car chargers and found them equally suitable. They both offer a plug-and-play experience. In terms of the built-in cable size, I give Anker the win over UGREEN because it's got a slightly longer 29.4-inch or 75cm cable, whereas the UGREEN cord measures 70cm long. However, UGREEN's option has more ports and can deliver a higher power output.
The Anker Nano 75W Car Charger plugs into your car's cigarette lighter port. You get a 45W Power Delivery retractable USB-C cable and one additional 30W USB-C port with the charger. Save 27% with this Prime Day offer.
This 90W car charger from UGREEN's Retractable Nexode series is more powerful than Anker, delivering a total output of 90W. You get one 60W Power Delivery QC 3.0 retractable USB-C cable, one 30W USB-C port, and another 30W USB-A port. This deal features a bigger price drop, cutting 30% off the car charger's usual going rate.
✅Recommended if: You need a fast car charger that supports at least 60W or more and comes with a retractable USB-C cable.
❌Skip this deal if: You want more ports or a wireless charger for your car.
The Anker Nano 75W Car Charger only has one USB-C port and a retractable Type-C cable. When in use, the retractable cable delivers 45W charging, whereas the USB-C port can push up to 30W charging, adding up to 75W of total power output.
Meanwhile, the UGREEN Nexode Car Charger 90W pushes 60W via the built-in Type-C cable, and 30W through the other USB-C and USB-A ports. This adds up to 90W in total.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.
