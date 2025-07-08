The world's smallest 45W power bank just launched and it's already on sale for Prime Day!
One of the best power banks I have ever used is fresh out the oven and already on sale.
I've been using the newly-released INIU Pocket Rocket P50 Power Bank for a good two to three weeks now. The brand is an expert in its niche, offering every capacity and charging speed under the sun with its diverse portfolio of portable power banks. Launched on July 7, 2025, the P50 is my absolute favorite for so many reasons — the size, the speed, the colors!
What's incredibly hard to digest is that the P50 is the world's smallest 45W power bank and it's already on sale! You can score 28% off the release price with this Prime Day deal, bringing the price down from $38.99 to $27.99 on Amazon only while the sale lasts.
The Pocket Rocket P50 has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh, but it looks like a 5,000mAh power bank to the human eye because of its minute size.
The INIU Pocket Rocket P50 Power Bank was only just released yesterday, but good fortune has already discounted its price. This speedy little power bank is in fact the smallest in the world with a 45W charging speed. It comes with a built-in USB-C cable that also acts as a lanyard or holdall of sorts. The fun design and wide range of colors combined with its clever size make it the ultimate portable battery!
✅Recommended if: You need a highly portable 45W fast charging power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity and a charging cable built-in.
❌Skip this deal if: You want a higher capacity than 10,000mAh.
Interestingly, INUI decided to add a color-matched USB-C charging cable with the power bank, increasing the value even more. The cable, albeit very tiny in length, is compatible with the 45W fast charging speed and it seamlessly acts as a lanyard or keyring of sorts when attached to the Pocket Rocket P50.
It comes with two USB-C and one USB-A port. It also recharges at 45W, keeping the P50 topped up is pretty effortless.
Since this is an airport-safe power bank, you can easily travel with it in your purse no matter where you're going. I had no trouble passing through airport security in three different countries with the little battery in my bag.
This adorable little power bank comes in a wide range of fun colors. There's your usual Black, of course, but the other shades are more playful. You can also choose from Glacier Blue, Blossom Pink, Oasis Mint, Moonlit Vanilla, and my personal favorite — Twilight Purple.
Needless to say, everything from the thoughtful design language to the speedy charging make this a must-have charging device. It has fast become a staple accessory in my purse and I don't leave the house without it. I highly recommend grabbing this while it's still on sale.
