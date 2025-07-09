The thinnest Qi 2 power banks just got a massive discount for Prime Day

Baseus clearly knew what it was doing with the PicoGo; the 5,000mAh Qi power bank is the thinnest I've ever used, and most of the time, I didn't even notice that I had a power bank attached to my phone. It attaches magnetically to the back of a phone — so you'll need a magnetic case if you're using an Android phone — and there's even a USB-C port that lets you charge a second device at up to 20W.

The PicoGo magnetic power bank usually costs $35, but it is now down to just $24 for Prime Day, which is a terrific price. This is one of the best magnetic power banks around, and if you need a portable option you can take anywhere, it's the one I'd suggest — it's now my go-to choice while out and about. Prime Day is in full swing, and if you're interested in other tech, be sure to take a look at all the deals live now.

Baseus PicoGo 5,000mAh Qi Power Bank The PicoGo has a metallic chassis that's built to last, and the magnetic power bank securely attaches to the back of your phone. It has enough power to charge your phone battery, and the ultra-sleek design means you won't even notice it's there.

✅Recommended if: You need a thin power bank that attaches magnetically. The PicoGo is astonishingly versatile thanks to a USB-C port in addition to the magnetic connector.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a bigger power bank. In that case, I'd suggest getting the 10,000mAh variant of the PicoGo, which has Qi 2. That model is now available for $39 on Amazon.

Coming in at just 107g, the PicoGo has the distinction of being one of the lightest power banks around. And at 0.3 inches, you won't even notice it while it's attached to your phone. The design is a clear point of differentiation, and the build quality is fantastic — I used this power bank for the better part of two months now, and it has been rock-solid.

It has good charging efficiency as well, and I didn't have any issues charging a variety of Android phones as well as my iPhone 16 Pro Max with the power bank. The added USB-C port makes it convenient to charge a second device.

Basically, the PicoGo has everything you need if you're looking for a reliable power bank that you can take anywhere. It's also available in four color choices, and if you want a 10,000mAh power bank with Qi 2 instead, that particular variant is now down to $39. I prefer the 5,000mAh model in daily use, and given that it's selling for just $24, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss.