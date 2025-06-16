This 70W GaN charger is unbelievably thin — and it has two USB-C ports

GaN chargers are pretty great in that they deliver reliable charging — going up to 140W — in a tiny size. The smallest charger I ever used is the OPPO mini SuperVOOC model; it is extremely thin and still manages to deliver 50W charging. Annoyingly, the charger is limited to China, making it hard to get outside the country.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

EZQuest is now trying to emulate the same, but its charger has a distinct advantage — the UltraSlim goes up to 70W in total, and it has two USB-C charging ports. Best of all, it is available globally; the UltraSlim 70W charger costs $49 on Amazon, and that's quite decent considering what you get.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The UltraSlim is incredibly thin, and it is ideally suited as a travel charger; it's barely thicker than a phone and doesn't take up much room at all. What I like is that it has a foldable design with blade plugs that retract into the body, and that just makes it that much more convenient.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming in at just 80g and 13mm thickness, it's light enough to take just about anywhere, and the ultra-thin design is a huge advantage. Most GaN chargers tend to be squarish, but the flatter profile clearly makes a difference in this regard. And like the best chargers, the UltraSlim utilizes GaN tech to good effect, delivering reliable USB PD charging in a diminutive size.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Build quality is great, and I didn't see any issues in the month I used the charger. It has a matte texture with a glossy insert along the sides, and the front contains EZQuest branding and the name of the charger, with the back detailing charging info and regulatory text.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The dual USB-C ports are located at the bottom, and they're easily accessible. Each port hits 45W over the USB PD 3.0 standard, and you get the usual charging profiles: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, and 15V/3A. It does a good job with Samsung devices as well thanks to PPS, and because you get two ports, there's a total 70W power budget (35W max with each port) when both are in use. If you're using it with a phone and any accessory, it switches to 45W + 20W.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If you don't need more than two USB-C charging ports, the UltraSlim is a great travel charger; it's much smaller than its mainstream rivals, and 45W charging out of each port is ideal if you're using Pixel or Galaxy devices. I used the charger with my Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it did a decent enough job charging both devices at the same time. It's just as usable with iPhones and iPads, and it did a good job with my iPad Pro M4.

Even if you're at home and don't have much clearance around the wall plug, the UltraSlim 70W is a decent alternative.