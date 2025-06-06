Chargeasap is a new accessory manufacturer that's doing good things with charging tech. I tested the Flash Pro Ultra a few weeks ago, and the 25,000mAh power bank held its own against Anker and UGREEN's offerings. The brand also sent over its GaN charger, and I've been using it for the better part of a month now.

The Zeus ticks all the right boxes: it has four charging ports in total, going up to 140W individually and delivering a total power budget of 280W. That's considerably more than the UGREEN Nexode Pro I use while traveling, which hits 160W in total. Another feature I like is that the Zeus has a built-in panel that shows real-time charging details, and this is quite handy — I normally rely on USB-C cables with integrated power meters to see these details.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The downside is the cost; the Zeus retails for $219 in the U.S., and that's more than twice the cost of the 160W Nexode Pro. Clearly, Chargeasap is positioning the additional features as a key selling point of the charger, and it has other niceties — you get a set of plugs in the box that allows the charger to double a global travel plug that can be used anywhere, and that brings much-needed versatility.

The Zeus has unmatched versatility

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Basically, this is an all-in-one GaN charger that works anywhere in the world, and with the higher power budget, you'll only need the Zeus to charge all of your devices on the go. On that note, the charger is smaller and lighter than most options in this category; a decent achievement considering you're not missing out on any features.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The rectangular design is easily portable, and I like that the Zeus comes in a white color variant; far too many chargers are just sold in a grey or black color, and the white model stands out. Coming in at 320g, it doesn't weigh too much either, and you get a pouch that holds the travel plugs and the charger with relative ease.

It's designed to charge all your devices at once

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming to connectivity, the Zeus has a single USB-A port that goes up to 65W, and three USB-C ports. The main and secondary USB-C connectors hit 140W over the USB PD 3.1 protocol, and the other port maxes out at 100W. What I like the most is the integrated OLED panel; it shows real-time charging info, and it makes all the difference if you're charging several devices at once — like I do all the time.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The charger has foldable blade plugs as standard, and you can slot in U.K., Australia, and an angled two pin connector if you're traveling. Build quality is great, and I didn't see any issues with the Zeus in the month I used it. It tends to get a little hot when all ports are in use, but that is the case with all GaN chargers, and it doesn't overheat.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The USB-C port handles PPS up to 65W, making it a good choice if you've got a Samsung device. Interestingly, the USB-A port has the VOOC charging protocol, but it's limited to 22.5W, and I was able to charge the Find X8 Ultra, Find N5, and OnePlus 13s with relative ease. Of course, you can also use the regular USB-C PD connectivity with these devices now, but if you've got an older BBK phone, the Zeus is definitely handy.

All the power you need — anywhere you want it

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Another differentiator is that the Zeus is able to handle charging two 140W devices at the same time. That is a big deal, and it allows the charger to go up to 280W in total. This is the rundown of the power budget you get with the Zeus:

USB-C1/C2 out (140W max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W), 28V/5A (140W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W), 28V/5A (140W) USB-C3 out (100W max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W) USB-A out (65W max): 5V/3A (15W), 4.5V/5A (22.5W), 5V/4.5A (22.5W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W)

5V/3A (15W), 4.5V/5A (22.5W), 5V/4.5A (22.5W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W) USB-C1 + C2 out (280W max): 140W + 140W

140W + 140W USB-C1/C2 + USB-C3 (240W max): 140W + 100W

140W + 100W USB-C1 + C2 + C3 (270W max): 140W + 65W + 65W

140W + 65W + 65W USB-C1/C2 + USB-A (205W max): 140W + 65W

140W + 65W USB-C1 + C2 + USB-A (270W max): 140W + 65W + 65W

140W + 65W + 65W USB-C1 + C2 + C3 + USB-A (255W max): 140W + 100W + 15W

The charging potential is a key advantage, and I was able to use the Zeus with my Honor MagicBook Pro 16, Vivo X200 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, iPad Pro M4, and over a dozen accessories without any issues. The charger delivered consistent power, and I didn't see any issues whatsoever in this regard.

To sum up, the extensive feature-set combined with 280W power budget means the Zeus is now my go-to choice as a travel GaN charger. It has all the accessories I need while traveling, and having an OLED panel lets me see how long it takes to charge all connected devices. It is on the costlier side, but you also get double the charging potential of most GaN chargers available today, and that's an achievement in and of itself.