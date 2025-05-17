Satechi's OntheGo 3-in-1 is the best Qi 2 travel charger

Satechi knows how to create high-quality charging accessories, and the brand's foldable Qi 2 stand continues to get a lot of use in my home. The brand is now focusing on travel accessories with the debut of the OntheGo series, which includes a 10,000mAh magnetic power bank and foldable Qi 2 charging mats.

The OntheGo 3-in-1 Qi 2 charger is interesting, because it lets you charge a phone, smartwatch, and earbuds all at the same time. The 3-in-1 charger is retailing on Amazon for $99, and there's also a 2-in-1 option that's available for $79. Both variants are sold in three color options — black, desert rose, and sand — and they include 15W Qi 2 charging as standard.

I got the 3-in-1 charger in black and the 2-in-1 variant in sand, and what immediately stood out with these chargers is the design. I tested several Qi 2 charging mats — most recently the Native Union Voyage — and the OntheGo models have a better design and build quality thanks to the vegan leather construction.

The foldable design ensures they're easy to stash into a bag, and they don't weigh much at all — the 3-in-1 model comes in at 145.3g, and the 2-in-1 option is 104.5g. Satechi bundles a USB-C to USB-C cable in the package, and it is color-matched to the charger, which is a nice touch. Another positive is the carrying bag — Satechi includes a cloth bag with either product.

The build quality is fabulous, and I didn't see any issues in the two weeks I used the products. The leather design feels great, and both chargers include strong magnets. You'll need to use a 36W USB PD wall charger to make the most of the OntheGo 3-in-1, and Satechi recommends a 30W charger with the OntheGo 2-in-1.

There isn't a wall charger bundled with the package, so you will need to use your own — we've rounded up the best GaN chargers if you're interested in something that's just as easy to travel with as these Satechi chargers. I connected both products to my Nexode 200W charging station, and didn't see any problems in this regard.

The OntheGo 3-in-1 goes up to 25W; it has 15W Qi 2 charging, 5W to charge any earbuds, and 5W for the Apple Watch. The charger unfurls to reveal three charging pads, with the leftmost (the one with the Satechi logo) featuring Qi 2 integration. The earbuds mat is marked accordingly, and smartwatch module raises up to enable Nightstand Mode.

I used it to charge my Apple Watch Series 10, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, and it did a terrific job charging all three devices. What's interesting is that you get StandBy mode as well if you angle the charger, and it's convenient if you want to access a calendar, clock, or view your photos while your iPhone is charging.

You can also use the charger with Android phones, but you'll ideally need a MagSafe case with a strong magnet. I tested it with the Vivo X100 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and it did a decent enough job. The OntheGo 2-in-1 is also just as good in its own right, but you miss out on the ability to charge earbuds.

Having used both extensively, I recommend the OntheGo 3-in-1; it is a little bulkier than its 2-in-1 sibling, but you get added versatility, and it doesn't cost much more. Regardless of whichever model you go with, you're getting a terrific travel Qi 2 charger.