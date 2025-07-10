Satechi's FindAll trackers ensure you never lose anything again

Satechi makes some of the best charging and everyday use accessories, and it recently started focusing on travel accessories. The OntheGo collection sees Qi 2 charging pads, and Satechi is following that with the introduction of the FindAll collection.

Consisting of a glasses case, luggage tag, keychain, wallet card, and passport cover, the FindAll trackers are designed to ensure you don't lose any valuables. The trackers seamlessly integrate with Apple’s Find My network, and they have stylish designs and are available in a variety of color variants.

Best of all, the entire series is discounted by 20% thanks to Prime Day. The wallet card is now available for $27 on Amazon, the luggage tag is down to $35, the glasses case is retailing for $39, and the keychain is selling at just $23. If you're looking at other accessories, here's everything on sale now.

Save 21% Satechi FindAll Wallet Tracker : was $34 now $27 at Amazon The wallet card is basically the size of a credit card, and it's effortlessly easy to slot it into a wallet or clutch. It has a 220mAh battery that lasts 16 months between charges, weighs just 18.4gm, and charges over Qi.

Save 21% Satechi FindAll Keychain: was $29 now $23 at Amazon The keychain is arguably the best of the lot; I use it with my car and house keys, and the leather design is stylish. The battery lasts a year, and you can easily locate it with Find My.

Save 20% Satechi FindAll Smart Glasses Case: was $49 now $39 at Amazon As I don't wear glasses, I didn't see much utility out of this one, but I use it to store my sunglasses. Like the rest of the trackers, it is easy to locate via Find My, and it makes a loud 80dB sound. I like the design of the case itself, and the magnetic closure is cool.

All the trackers have a few features as standard: you get a nifty left-behind mode that automatically sends an alert when it's out of range of your phone. They all get equally loud at 80dB, and the piercing sound is great if you need to locate the keys or wallet. There's Qi charging as standard as well, and they all have modern designs that integrate well with the rest of your accessories.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The keychain and wallet card got the most usage in the month I used the FindAll products, and they're legitimately useful in day-to-day scenarios. The only issue with the keychain is that the keyring is on the smaller side, and it isn't possible to hook a finger inside the keyring. I just took out the tracker and put it on another keyring, and that solved the problem.

Another annoyance is that these trackers are limited to the Find My network, and they don't show up on Google's redesigned Find Hub. So you'll need to have an iPhone to take advantage of the trackers; I would like to see Satechi roll out Android-based versions of these trackers, but that's not on the cards now. If you've got an iPhone and want reliable Qi-enabled trackers, the FindAll collection gets my recommendation.