10 Prime Day tech deals under $50 that I'd actually buy

Maybe the coolest part of Amazon's Prime Days and other deal days like it is all the small things you didn't know you wanted out on display and priced right. Just like candy at the grocery store checkout line, these are designed to make you look twice and hopefully add to your cart because they're neat and cheap.

Unfortunately, most of them are also crap. Take it from someone who normally has little self-control when it comes to this sort of thing; you can sink a lot of money into things you'll never use, even if they are only a few dollars each.

Here's a list of ten products that I'd actually use (or already use) and that are on sale right now — and they're all under $50!

Stuff to charge your stuff

As mentioned time and time again, your gadgets won't do anything unless they're charged up. One day we'll have tech that doesn't require a direct connection for power but in the meantime you need to move electricity from the hole in your wall (or car) to the gizmo you wanna play with.

Here are three essentials, all on sale!

For the car LISEN 69 watt USB car charger with retractable cables: $27.99 $16.98 at Amazon You shouldn't be touching your stuff while you're driving, so it's a perfect time to charge it up. This 69-watt car charger supports fast charging, fits into your car's cigarette lighter, and the retractable cables mean you won't have a birds nest of wires in the center console.

On the go Anker power strip with USB ports and surge protection: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon Never count on your hotel or that little beach bungalow you're renting to have properly surge-protected outlets. Since you really do need these to protect your expensive gear, bringing one along when you travel is a great idea. This one has a flat wall plug and some extra USB ports, too.

Small and cool UGREEN 69-watt GaN wall charger: $39.99 $22.78 at Amazon I like to replace my wall chargers every year, but I still need a powerful one that can charge a laptop in a pinch. The UGREEN GaN charger fits the bill and is on sale for 43% off!

For your listening pleasure

Sometimes you want to tune in to some good music and forget the rest of the world exists. Your phone makes that super easy — remember when we all carried a Walkman?

Your phone also sounds terrible. Thankfully, that's easy enough to fix by using a set of headphones like a civilized person. Really, don't be that guy on the bus playing his country hits of the 90's for everyone to hear.

You can spend a bunch of money and get a fancy pair of headphones or AI-powered earbuds, but you don't have to!

The budget pick Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds: $39.99 $18.99 at Amazon If you want great-sounding earbuds without all the fancy (and expensive) frills, these Soundcore earbuds are hard to beat. For under 20 bucks, you'll get rich bass, clear calls, and long battery life. The basics done right.

Wires are fine CableCreation USB-C audio and power adapter: $21.99 $15.83 at Amazon Maybe you have a favorite pair of headphones, but the company that made your phone was too cheap to put a headphone port in it. I feel you. This adapter sounds pretty good and allows you to charge your phone while you listen to some music. Remember — a good pair of headphones costs a lot more than a good phone.

Lots o' holes Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: $44.99 $29.98 at Amazon Maybe you need to plug a bunch of stuff into your phone or tablet. If so, you need a USB-C hub. This one from Anker supports 65W charging, 4K video, Ethernet, and works great with Android and ChromeOS. It's the one I use when I need it.

Random cool things you'll want

There are all sorts of really cool and really random things out there that you didn't know you needed. The good news is that most of them are cheap and on sale during Prime Day.

Grab these before you need them!

Nice and neat Luxtude Cord Organizer Case: $9.99 $6.99 at Amazon Ever see what a desk drawer or messenger bag full of cords, chargers, and random cables looks like? I have, too. Pick up a cord organizer case or two to make life easier while they're on sale. This one comes in four colors, but you should buy the pink one.

Tear things apart STREBITO 142-Piece Electronics Precision Screwdriver Set: $27.99 $23.79 at Amazon Everyone with a pile of electronics needs a few basic tools to do things like open battery covers. Most of us don't need an expensive name-brand German tool set, so this one is perfect. There's a large assortment of the things you'll really need, as well as some specialty tools for those times when you need them, too.

Dirt magnet COLORCORAL Cleaning Gel: $11.99 $5.91 at Amazon THIS STUFF IS AMAZEBALLS! I promise it's the best $6 you'll ever spend. It's tacky and dirt sticks to it, so you can clean not only keyboards, but things like your car's dash, phone screen, the tiny ear holes in your earbuds, and more. Just don't set it on anything nice because it stains almost as well as it cleans. When it changes color to nasty grey, toss it and buy some more.

Easy on the eyes AOOWOLF Eye-care Laptop Light Bar: $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon I use a Chromebook a lot, and I would never buy one without backlit keys. Recently, I found out that having a light bar is even better. This one is small, uses ultra-high CRI LEDs to take care of your eyes, and projects a little light on the wall behind the screen, too. I love mine!

There is plenty of small and cheap stuff on sale out there right now. Since I have to look through everything, I put together this little list of a good way to get those little things that make life better without just linking to a bunch of junk products.

If you see anything else worth looking at, toss it into a comment and share with us all!