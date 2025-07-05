Android & Chill (Image credit: Future) One of the web's longest-running tech columns, Android & Chill is your Saturday discussion of Android, Google, and all things tech.

Prime Day has always been the day when I tell myself I'm not going to buy anything I don't need or waste money on stupid things. Then I do both.

This year will be different; it has to be because I'm broke. Even if I wanted to buy a bunch of gadgety toys, I can't, because a life-changing medical issue and a whole lot of expensive water damage to my house have left me with no money, maxed credit cards, and bills to pay. The tank is dry, and now I have to fill it up again.

It's not all bad. I have a phone that will last me until at least next year, a Chromebook that will be updated for a while, and a drawer filled with gadget junk I've already bought that I can tinker with all over again. You never know, I might be able to do something new and cool because ideas are free, and old stuff can be useful sometimes.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

We'll be buying a bunch of boring household stuff if we can find it in bulk and on a good sale. Stuff like trash bags, laundry detergent, and assorted crap that everyone needs. I figure between Amazon and Walmart — which you know is going to have a bunch of stuff on sale to compete — we can actually save a few bucks in the long run by spending it up front. Every penny counts.

However, I also need to ensure that the things I can't afford to replace will last until I can. I have learned that it's always better to spend a few dollars in advance to try and prevent breaking or losing your stuff, which will cost a lot of money to replace. Things like phones. Especially phones.

Your phones and watches need protection

(Image credit: Motorola)

I'm shopping for a good screen protector and a case for my phone, my work phone (or I can let it break and ask for a new one), and my wife's phone. Usually we buy a new phone because we either really wanted one or because the one we have stopped working. My wife is especially hard on the screen and has busted more than a few over the years. She says that doesn't happen to me because I'm lower to the ground, but I chalk it up to my jungle-quick catlike reflexes and superhuman speed.

Either way, a good screen protector and a case I can stand (I really don't like either and never use them) will mean my phone has a better chance of surviving until I can afford to replace it. Same for my wife's. If I have to spend $100 to potentially save $1,000, I'm good with that.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A GArmin Vivoactive 6 (left) and Pixel Watch 3 (right). (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The same goes for our watches. I use a Garmin and my wife has a Pixel Watch, and both of them still work great. I'm sure they will keep it up for at least another year unless they get broken or lost. I know they make screen protectors for watches, and I'll be buying a couple as well as a new silicone band for each. I'm also going to see what the case situation is. Yes, you can buy a case for your smartwatch.

Tablets, computers, and cables

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

My wife uses a Galaxy Tab, and I have an iPad here as well as a Chromebook I use for work. All three need to keep running until I can afford to replace them.

I know they make cases and screen protectors for both tablets, and I have seen some for a laptop before. If there's stuff to fit my Chromebook, I'm going to add it to my budget.

I know I'm quickly reaching the limit of what I can afford to spend, but I also want to buy two USB chargers and two new high-quality cables. They can sit in the package until I need them, and it will be cheaper than running out to Walmart after work and grabbing one because I need it right away.

All of this is going to cost me some money, and I know that. It will also help make sure I don't have to spend more later, or even worse, need something and not have the funds to get it.

It's okay to be cheap, and Prime Day is your time

My wife says I secretly love this because I'm a cheap bastard who never likes to spend money. She's right and wrong — I am cheap, and that has taught me how to get more by spending less. I'm doing it because I have no choice, though.

Those fancy headphones I've been wanting will just have to wait.