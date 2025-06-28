Editor's Desk (Image credit: Android Central) Android Central's Editor's Desk is a weekly column discussing the latest news, trends, and happenings in the Android and mobile tech space.

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and it's always tempting to spend money on alluring deals, simply because they exist. Whether it’s Prime Day or Black Friday, I find myself buying things I normally wouldn’t and that are normally out of my price range, because who knows when the next time that TV or laptop will be this cheap?

It’s just as easy to spend a lot of money on a smartphone. My favorite phone this year is the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, a phone that costs $1,299, or just as much as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Of course, they go on sale every now and then, but will be discounted by a couple of hundred dollars or even more if you trade in a phone.

But to be honest, you don’t need to spend a ton of money on a phone to have a great device. Affordable phones keep getting better every year, with companies like Motorola and Google offering more for less. At Moto G or Pixel A-series prices, you don’t even have to wait for a sale; these phones offer plenty of value year-round at full MSRP. A Prime Day discount would just be the cherry on top.

Packed with specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I recently reviewed the Moto G Stylus 2025, and I was thoroughly impressed with just how good a phone it is. At $399, it offers specs that rival those of many flagship Android phones, such as the Galaxy S25, and features a stylish vegan leather design that stands out from the crowd. It comes with a 120Hz Super HD OLED display, an all-day 5,000mAh battery, and 68W charging that tops up the phone faster than an episode of “Andor.”

The 50MP camera is also better than you’d expect from a $400 phone. Photo quality hasn’t exactly been Motorola’s strong suit, so it’s good to see the company improving on this front, even on its lower-end phones.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 2025 is a much better phone than you’d expect, and even includes some AI features like Circle to Search and Sketch to Image, both of which work great with the improved stylus pen you get built into the phone.

But it’s not just the Stylus; the more affordable Moto G 2025 is also surprisingly good for the price. As Android Central’s Nick Sutrich points out in his Moto G 2025 review, this $300 phone features a bright, eye-friendly display, a large battery, and an improved camera compared to its predecessor.

If you’re a Motorola fan, either of these 2025 phones would be a great option. But sometimes, having the most impressive specs isn't everything, and Motorola isn’t the only company with phones that are easy on your wallet.

All the AI for less

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While the Moto G Stylus may have some impressive specs, it doesn’t have much in the way of AI. That may be fine for many, but if you want the latest features from Google at half the cost of most flagships, the Pixel 9a is probably the phone for you.

I reviewed the base Pixel 9 last year and really enjoyed it; it really felt close to being a Pro-level phone. However, the $500 Pixel 9a might make you think twice about spending that extra $300. That’s because aside from a few spec changes and a newer design, these two phones are incredibly similar.

You get many of the same AI features, the Pixel 9a gets first dibs on new software updates like Android 16 and beyond, and you get a fairly impressive dual camera system with the performance expected from a Google phone.

Android Central’s Michael Hick’s calls the Pixel 9a the “Energizer phone,” because battery life goes on and on, which is a bit part of the new design. And that’s a great thing because charging speeds aren’t necessarily the best, but that’s less of a concern when the phone lasts all day and then some.

You also won’t find many smartphones this affordable with software support like the Pixel 9a, with a promise of updates for seven years.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The specs may not be the strongest, but you still get a flagship-level Tensor G4 chipset. This brings tons of AI features straight from Google, from Gemini to Pixel Studio, and all the AI camera or photo editing features. Pixels are fun phones, and you don’t have to spend a lot to get access to the best of Google.

Spend wisely this Prime Day

(Image credit: Amazon)

It’s always tempting to buy the latest and greatest smartphone, but as I’ve learned over the past couple of years, a smartphone half as expensive can be just as good, depending on your needs. Beyond Motorola and Google, companies like OnePlus and Samsung offer devices that undercut many of their flagship counterparts while still offering flagship-like specs and experiences.

I’m not saying don’t buy that Razr Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, or whatever other Ultra you’ve had on your radar for some time, especially if you end up finding a good Prime Day deal on it. However, remember that there will always be some good options available that won't hurt your wallet as much, deal or no deal.