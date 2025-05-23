The flagship-level Moto G Stylus 5G is 25% OFF during Amazon's Memorial Day sale — who says a stylus phone needs to break the bank?

Not everyone looking to buy a stylus phone can afford the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you're really strapped for cash and can't afford to splurge more than $300 on such a device, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is a spectacular budget alternative. It punches well above its weight class, delivering excellent performance and upper-tier hardware in a fun-loving body.

What's even better is that this Memorial Day deal on Amazon knocks a neat 25% off the regular going price, sweetening the pot further. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 fits into the sub-$300 category thanks to this slick discount, slashing the price from $400 to $300 in one fell swoop.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 may be a year older, but it still holds its ground against the newer 2025 iteration. There's a lot to love in this gorgeous budget-friendly Android phone.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $399.99 $297.95 at Amazon Motorola equipped the stylus-bearing Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 with the powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB/256GB of memory. The stylus lets you doodle, jot down notes, and a lot more. The phone's dual-lens rear camera system works quite well in all lighting conditions. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio port, NFC, a microSD slot, and a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging support.

✅Recommended if: you want a stylish yet affordable smartphone offering flagship- level features like a built-in stylus, NFC, and wireless charging; you like the Scarlet Wave color.

❌Skip this deal if: you care about timely software updates, as well as proper water and dust resistance; you hate the Scarlet Wave color.

Anyone looking for a smartphone with a stylus built-in has very limited choice. There's either the uber-expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra or more affordable options from the likes of Motorola. Luckily, Motorola does a stellar job of making its smartphones feel far more premium than their price tags. The leather-backed Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is no exception.

Boasting the powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, the 2024 iteration of Motorola's stylus-bearing lineup has some seriously impressive specs for the price. For starters, the device comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED panel with super-slim bezels and a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, so the visual experience is a delight.

Performance-wise, you'll find no complaints either. As found by Android Central's Derrek in his Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 review, the phone handles medium to heavy usage consistently well. Everyday tasks are no issue at all and the clean software makes everything feel even smoother.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Photography is an important aspect of any phone. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 does well in this category thanks to its dual-lens rear camera setup that's surprisingly good, delivering solid image quality in all lighting conditions.

Other notable specs of the device include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD slot, and NFC. Add to that a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, and the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is easily one of the best cheap Android phones.

The one drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is software support, or lack thereof. The phone does come with Android 14, but it'll just get one more OS update to Android 15. However, if that's not a deal-breaker for you then you should make the most of this affordable deal.