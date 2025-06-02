This AT&T deal will get you the new Moto G Stylus (2025) for less than the price of a latte
That's $2.99 per month with qualifying unlimited plan!
If you're an AT&T customer in need of a good Motorola deal, this one's for you. Currently, AT&T is offering the Moto G Stylus for just $2.99 a month when you enroll in an eligible unlimited plan, along with up to $800 per line to break existing contracts for those who would consider switching.
While this isn't the 5G version of the Moto G Stylus, it still sports some impressive specs. From the vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display to the built-in stylus and vegan-leather backing, the Moto G Stylus is definitely worth considering compared to other flagship phones, especially if you're already hoping to nab a device with a stylus.
Motorola Moto G Stylus: $294.99 $2.99/month with any unlimited plan
For a limited time, this AT&T deal is offering a contract of just $2.99 a month for the 2025 Moto G Stylus when buyers sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan. The carrier reports that installment plans like this typically run customers $8.20 a month, and the deal is for a 36-month term.
✅Recommended if: you need an affordable phone that you can pay for month-to-month; you want a phone that includes a stylus; you were already considering an AT&T unlimited plan.
❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone that has 5G connectivity; you don't really care to have a stylus with your phone; you aren't interested in switching carriers to AT&T.
We called the Moto G Stylus the "cheap phone you shouldn't sleep on" in our review of the 2025 model of the phone earlier this month. We especially love the inclusion of a stylus at a mid-range price point, the 120Hz AMOLED screen which measures 6.7 inches, and the long-lasting and fast-charging battery. Users can pretty easily get over a day or more of battery life, and the 68W charging speeds are unheard of within this phone's typical price range.
The Moto G Stylus also has an IP68 ingress protection rating, Android 15 with two years of OS upgrades, a high-res selfie camera, and a handful of useful AI features. It also feels satisfying to hold, with a durable build and a luxurious vegan-leather backing, so much so that it almost makes you forget it's normally a $400 phone.
The Moto G Stylus already earned a spot among the best Motorola phones released this year, but thanks to this deal from AT&T, it's become an absolute steal.
