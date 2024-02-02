The best AT&T deals of February 2024 — up to $1,000 off Galaxy S24 Ultra, free flagships, and more

Boasting over 200 million subscribers across the United States and a number of versatile plan options, the wireless carrier AT&T is also no stranger to great deals.

At any given time, you can head to AT&T's website and find outstanding trade-in opportunities, free storage upgrades, and heavily-discounted smartphones, but digging through the full list of offers can require a bit of work. To make life easier, we've gathered all of the best AT&T deals for Android fans into one guide so you can quickly find the opportunity that works best for you and the fam.

For example, you can grab a free Galaxy S24 in exchange for ANY Samsung trade-in and eligible data plan. What about a Google Pixel 8 for just $10.99 per month, no trade-in required? AT&T has you covered there too. These are just two examples of all the offers that are currently available, so keep reading to see more of our favorites. And if nothing captures your attention today, check back later: we'll be adding new deals on a regular basis.

Editor's picks

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 FREE with any Galaxy phone trade-in and eligible line at AT&T We've seen a lot of great Samsung Galaxy S24 deals since the flagship lineup was revealed a few weeks ago, but this offer from AT&T might take the cake as the best one yet. Send AT&T any Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition, and sign up for an eligible data plan and you'll get $800 in promo credits over 36 months, enough to make the Galaxy S24 completely free. This deal expires on February 15th, though, so don't wait too long.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 FREE with any Galaxy phone trade-in and eligible line, plus free Galaxy Tab A8 Plus tablet with service line As with the base model S24, AT&T will hook you up with a free Galaxy S24 Plus when you trade in any Samsung phone and add a qualified line to your wireless service before February 15th. Additionally, if you pick up the Galaxy Tab A8 Plus at the same time and sign up for an eligible service plan, you'll get the tablet for free too.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $299.99 with any Galaxy trade-in and eligible line at AT&T If you decide to go with the super powerful (and super expensive) Galaxy S24 Ultra, you'll get $1,000 of trade-in credit when you send AT&T any Galaxy phone — regardless of age or condition — and add a line with a qualified unlimited plan. That's enough to drop the price of the Ultra down to just $8.34/month for 36 months! The free tablet with new service line is available with this deal as well.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $839.99 $10.99/month for 36 months with eligible unlimited plan at AT&T If you don't want to deal with the hassle of a trade-in, you'll get a major $444 discount on the Google Pixel 8 if you simply add a line to your AT&T account with a qualified unlimited plan. That's one of the best Android phones of 2023 for just $10.99 per month for 36 months, which isn't too shabby if you ask me.

More AT&T deals

Samsung Galaxy A15 128GB: $199.99 $2.99/month for 36 months with qualified unlimited plan at AT&T The Galaxy A15 may not be the most feature-packed device on the planet, but it's a cheap Android phone that you can rely on, with decent software, great battery life, and a vibrant AMOLED display. Add a line with an eligible data plan and AT&T will hook you up with an A15 for a mere $2.99 per month, no trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 50% off with any Samsung device purchase at AT&T Need a new pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your new Samsung phone? Add the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to your cart before checking out and you'll get 50% off the purchase.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): $999.99 $5.99/month for 36 months with qualified unlimited plan at AT&T Who says you need to break the bank to buy one of the best foldable phones? Just like a few other deals on this list, if you add a line with an eligible unlimited plan, AT&T will drop the price of the Motorola Razr Plus down to just $5.99. An innovative and feature-packed foldable for just a little more than a cup of coffee every month? Sign me up.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $1,039.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line at AT&T It may not be dominating the headlines any longer, but the Google Pixel 8 Pro was nevertheless one of our favorite phones released last year, pairing the efficiency of the Tensor G3 chipset with an elegant design and some cutting-edge AI-powered camera technology. Pick one up from AT&T with an eligible trade-in and service plan and the carrier may hook you up with enough promo credits to make the phone totally free.

If you're on the fence between AT&T and its biggest competitors, it's worth mentioning that we keep track of the best Verizon deals of the month too. Check out that list to find the carrier deal that'll work best for you.