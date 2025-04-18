The best T-Mobile deals of April 2025: free phones, mega trade-in opportunities, and more

Quick menu (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) 1. Quick links

It's no secret that T-Mobile is one of the best wireless carriers in the business, offering great coverage and loads of premium perks with some of the best Android deals you're likely to find anywhere. Whether you're new to the Big Three carrier or if you've been a member for years, I've done the work of digging up all of T-Mobile's best deals of the month so you don't have to go searching.

I'm talking about offers that could get you the Galaxy S25 Plus for 100% free when you process a trade-in, or this deal that gets you a free Google Pixel 9a when you add an eligible line to your T-Mo account. There are plenty of other deals where those came from, so if you're looking to make a change to your wireless situation, keep reading for all of the best offers available today.

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor

Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499.99 FREE with new line on most plans at T-Mobile Purchase the new Google Pixel 9a and add a line with a qualifying data plan and T-Mobile will hook you up with $499.99 in promo credits over 24 months. That's enough to make the 2025 device completely free! Most of T-Mo's unlimited plans are eligible for the deal, so pick the plan that works for you.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: $999.99 FREE with trade-in and new line on Go5G Next at T-Mobile Add a line with T-Mo's Go5G Next plan and you'll be eligible for a FREE Galaxy S25 Plus when you trade in an old or broken phone through the carrier. T-Mobile has the full list of every device it's accepting in exchange for max credit on its site, so take a look at the offer page to see how much you can save today.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB: $1,199.99 From $199.99 with qualified line at T-Mobile Although it's not quite a free phone, add a line with the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan at T-Mobile and you'll score up to $1,000 off the powerful Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. That drops the price of the phone down to just $8.33 per month for 24 months!

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible data plan at T-Mobile Purchase the base model Galaxy S25 and add a line with the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans and you'll get enough promo credit over 24 months to make the flagship phone totally free! There's also some trade-in credit up for grabs if you have an old or broken phone lying around.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 128GB: $399.99 FREE with most plans at T-Mobile The Galaxy A36 5G has only been out for a few weeks, but you can already get the phone for FREE when you add a line with most data plans at T-Mobile.

Moto G Power 5G (2025) 128GB: $210 FREE with most plans at T-Mobile Similar to the Galaxy A36 deal described above, if you add a line to your T-Mobile service you'll likely be eligible

to receive a FREE Moto G Power 5G (2025), regardless of the data plan you pick.