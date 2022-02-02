What you need to know
- T-Mobile claims 2021 was its best year ever, doubling new postpaid customers year-over-year on a strong 5G rollout and the lowest churn in the industry.
- T-Mobile was the fastest-growing high-speed Internet provider in Q4, and the company now turns its attention to rural markets for 5G, intending to cover 5x the land it does now by the end of 2022.
- The company also met its RE100 promise, moving to 100% renewable energy powering its business.
T-Mobile's CEO trumpeted the company's best year ever during an earnings call that highlighted T-Mobiles growing interest in suburban and rural mobile markets after providing 5G coverage that covers 212 million Americans in 2021. T-Mobile looks to quintuple the land its 5G network covers this year while integrating the spectrum they won in Auction 110 back in November and finishing out its accelerated Sprint merger.
"T-Mobile had our strongest year ever. We didn't just meet the bold goals we set for 2021 around customer growth, profitability, merger synergies, and network buildout – we crushed all of them," said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "Our industry-leading year-end results – adding 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers, extending Ultra Capacity 5G to 210 million people – show that the Un-carrier is experiencing the greatest growth momentum in wireless. And we're poised to sustain that position into 2022 and beyond as we continue to execute on our winning playbook and consistently make investments that have enabled our success. With plenty of room to run, we're in the best-ever position to continue delivering."
T-Mobile added 224,000 new high-speed Internet users in this quarter — almost half of the 546,000 added in 2021 — and is aiming to have 7 million by 2025. Another goal that T-Mobile was able to meet in 2021 was its sustainability pledge, going RE100 and swapping to 100% renewable power.
T-Mobile is one of very few tech stocks to beat expectations this year, and it's looking to re-adjust its expectations to accommodate its higher-than-expected growth as it looks to add 5 million new subscribers in 2022. The stock is up as much as 10% in after-hours trading while Meta and Spotify drop after AR/VR losses and customer-retainment concerns.
Half off at T-Mobile
Google Pixel 6 128GB
You can get $300 off the best Android phone on the market right now at T-Mobile, or if you're willing to trade in a phone, Magenta customers can get it for free. The Google Pixel 6 may have had a bumpy launch, but the software kinks have been worked out and mine runs smooth as ice, with Tensor's AI flow giving us the fastest voice typing ever. Pixels also have the best Call Screening in all of mobile.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Poll: What is your favorite music streaming service?
Music streaming is growing more and more popular with more than 500 million people subscribed to the various apps. We want to know which is your favorite streaming app and why.
This $200 Galaxy S21 FE discount makes the phone actually worth buying
The Galaxy S21 FE probably isn't worth buying at $700 with the S22 so close to arrival. But for $500? That kind of deal may make it worth passing up Samsung's next-gen phone.
We rank the best two-factor authentication methods
You should be using two-factor authentication and you already know this. But you also need to know which method of 2FA is right for you.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone at T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a lot of phones on its roster, so it's only natural that you might be wondering which is the best Android phone the carrier offers. We've got you covered with the best options you can buy right now.