T-Mobile's CEO trumpeted the company's best year ever during an earnings call that highlighted T-Mobiles growing interest in suburban and rural mobile markets after providing 5G coverage that covers 212 million Americans in 2021. T-Mobile looks to quintuple the land its 5G network covers this year while integrating the spectrum they won in Auction 110 back in November and finishing out its accelerated Sprint merger.

"T-Mobile had our strongest year ever. We didn't just meet the bold goals we set for 2021 around customer growth, profitability, merger synergies, and network buildout – we crushed all of them," said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "Our industry-leading year-end results – adding 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers, extending Ultra Capacity 5G to 210 million people – show that the Un-carrier is experiencing the greatest growth momentum in wireless. And we're poised to sustain that position into 2022 and beyond as we continue to execute on our winning playbook and consistently make investments that have enabled our success. With plenty of room to run, we're in the best-ever position to continue delivering."

T-Mobile added 224,000 new high-speed Internet users in this quarter — almost half of the 546,000 added in 2021 — and is aiming to have 7 million by 2025. Another goal that T-Mobile was able to meet in 2021 was its sustainability pledge, going RE100 and swapping to 100% renewable power.

T-Mobile is one of very few tech stocks to beat expectations this year, and it's looking to re-adjust its expectations to accommodate its higher-than-expected growth as it looks to add 5 million new subscribers in 2022. The stock is up as much as 10% in after-hours trading while Meta and Spotify drop after AR/VR losses and customer-retainment concerns.