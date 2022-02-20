The Motorola One 5G Ace is all about value. With a sizable 5,000mAh battery, it boasts up to two days of battery life with one charge. It offers modern appointments like a nearly bezel-less display, triple cameras, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. You get fairly modern software, and with Android 10, you can always expand the 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 takes the folding phone idea in a different direction making it one of the most compact, pocket-friendly Android phones ever. This model has a small but useful 1.9-inch display on the outside, with the internal display reaching 6.7 inches. It also comes with IPX8 water resistance to give you a bit more peace of mind in the rain. If you're looking for a great compact device, this is a beautiful choice.

The OnePlus 9 Pro may not be the incredible deal some of its predecessors were, but it's still a mighty flagship at a fairly reasonable price. You get a huge 120Hz display with 65W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, a 5G-capable Snapdragon 888 processor, and water resistance — not to mention the ultra-clean OxygenOS software, complete with Android 11 running out of the box.

The Z Fold 3 from Samsung is a cool phone with a 6.2-inch outer screen and a folding 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays are silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays with great colors and blacks. This phone also supports 5G, including mmWave, to make the most of the T-Mobile network. Samsung has also managed to make this phone water-resistant with an IPX8 rating, so you don't need to worry about your phone if it starts to rain.

The Pixel 6 is still one of the best Android phones you can get with solid battery life, great camera performance, and a fast CPU. The OLED screen is 6.4 inches with a 90Hz refresh rate so Android's animations look smooth and crisp. Google also keeps the Pixel phones up to date with the latest version of Android so you can be first in line for all of the new features.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra steps in for the Galaxy Note series with a huge display, a large battery, powerful CPU, and of course, an S-pen that stores inside the phone. This phone also has one of the best camera systems ever fitted to a smartphone and with five years of software updates promised, you can be confident using this phone for a long time.

T-Mobile has an impressive lineup of phones at various price points, ranging from the top of the line down to affordable entry-level devices that you might not even need to finance monthly. Of course, Samsung makes some of the best T-Mobile phones you can get with plenty of power for any task and innovative new features like folding displays. Samsung also nails the refreshes, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra acting as a replacement for the Note series that many people came to love. There are also some other great options available if you're looking to make the most of your T-Mobile plan.

T-Mobile's network works with the majority of unlocked phones including those that support 5G. For the best coverage, you'll want a phone that supports 5G bands n71 and n41 at a minimum. Luckily, most of the best Android phones do, including those listed here. One thing to keep in mind about buying a phone directly from T-Mobile is that its payment plans typically last 24 months so if you want to upgrade early, you're on the hook for the remaining balance.

Another thing to look out for is new line discounts. If you're adding a line, T-Mobile will offer discounts on some phones such as the Pixel 6 and even the cheap Motorola One 5G Ace with the latter becoming free for a new line. The Pixel 6 with a new line comes down to just $4.12 per month which is a great deal on this phone. With support for all of T-Mobile's 5G bands and even Wi-Fi 6E, the Pixel 6 is sure to be a phone that lasts for years.

