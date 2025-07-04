What you need to know

Rumors from a Chinese tipster on Weibo claim Honor is preparing a Magic V Flip 2 with an upgraded 5,500mAh battery setup.

The phone's upgrades allegedly stop there, as Honor could keep the same 4-inch FHD Plus cover and 6.8-inch internal display, as well as a 50MP camera.

The post adds that the phone might also sport another "sub-flagship" Qualcomm chip.

Honor unveiled its thinnest-ever foldable, the Magic V5, this week, which measures 8.8mm when folded.

The market's just been met with one next-gen foldable from Honor this week, and new rumors say another is on the way.

Rumors about the Honor Magic V Flip 2, the company's clamshell foldable, were posted on Weibo by Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena). The post alleges the next V Flip is expected to see an upgrade in one department: its battery. DCS claims Honor is preparing a 1,770mAh and 3,600mAh battery setup inside the V Flip 2. Come launch, there's speculation that the market could see its battery capacity rated at around 5,500mAh.

It's charging still seems to be up in the air, as DCS suggests Chinese consumers could see 66W or 80W wired charging capabilities.

If you're expecting other major upgrades, that might not happen. DCS states that the V Flip 2 "has not changed much" from the clamshell's first appearance in 2024. Supposedly, the phone will still retain its 4-inch FHD Plus cover and 6.8-inch internal displays.

The post states Honor is reportedly chasing a "sub-flagship" Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chip. The device could sport a 50MP dual camera array. Lastly, the tipster alleges that Honor is seeking an August 2025 release date for the Magic V Flip 2.

Looks like the Magic V5 got all the... Magic

(Image credit: Honor)

We pretty much have the Magic V Flip to look back on, and the similarities are abundant (at least, right now). The clamshell launched last June, essentially preparing to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 the month after. The device launched with a 4-inch cover and a 6.8-inch internal display, which we've seen rumored once again for its sequel. While the camera looks to remain the same, too, the battery might see a boost over the original's 4,800mAh setup.

What's more, Honor's alleged choice to grab a "sub-flagship" Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chip echoes what it did last year. The O.G. V Flip debuted with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The chip was a "refresh" of the flagship 8 Gen 1 that launched the fall prior—in 2021. So, Honor went for a two-year-old chip. With rumors claiming that Honor will do it again—"again" meaning a sub-flagship chip—perhaps we're looking at the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

We'll have to wait and see where things lie, especially if we're to expect this phone in a month.

In other news, Honor revealed its Magic V5 this week. The company's thinnest-ever foldable is a sleek new piece of competition for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. When folded, the phone measures 8.8mm (4.1mm when opened). Display-wise, Honor outfits the phone with a 7.9-inch internal display and a 6.4-inch cover screen.