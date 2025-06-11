What you need to know

Honor's Magic V5 foldable reportedly appeared at China's 3C Certification database, highlighting its potential charger upgrade.

The listing suggests the phone's charger will reach 80W capabilities, up from its previous 66W.

An older rumor about the Magic V5 suggests Honor is preparing to pack a whopping 6,000mAh inside.

Honor's upcoming foldable is reportedly making some very important rounds ahead of launch.

A post by NotebookCheck detailed the appearance of the Honor Magic V5 foldable in China's 3C Certification database. This listing highlights Honor's continued progress with the device, as it achieves its necessary certification; however, this comes with a sneak peek at another supposed upgrade. The publication discovered a listing that specified the two chargers for the two Magic V5 variants.

According to the database, both chargers kick their strength up a notch to 80W charging capabilities.

Things get a little interesting here, as the publication calls out one of these 80W chargers with model number HN-200400C00. It states that this charger was provided alongside the Honor Power from April; however, consumers only received 66W charging capabilities with the phone. There's speculation that Honor could, in essence, let this charger go "uncapped" to reach its full potential on its Magic V5.

Elsewhere, the publication noticed Honor listings for two Magic V5, which is a little odd. The post believes these devices to be the same and not two different models with wildly differing specs.

Battery Life is the focus

While we await Honor's alleged summer timeline launch for the Magic V5, another rumor from May detailed its potential battery upgrade. The Chinese OEM's foldable reportedly appeared in the MIIT and 3C Certification databases earlier this year, which detailed a monster 6,000mAh battery. Since it's a foldable, the device features a dual-cell design: 2,070mAh and 3,880mAh.

While this actually adds up to 5,950mAh, Honor will most likely round that up to 6,000mAh during its promotional and market run. More importantly, this is a notable battery increase from the Magic V3's 5,150mAh battery. Users should see even more life out of their device when scrolling and watching videos. Moreover, if this charger upgrade happens as speculated, that could get you back in the game even faster.

Another unspecified aspect of the Magic V5 is whether or not Honor will slim it down further. The Magic V3 was already 9.2mm when folded, and we all know how thin phones have become all the rage recently.

While we mull things over, Honor is rumored to launch the Magic V5 at some point in July.