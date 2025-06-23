What you need to know

Honor highlights confirmation that its Magic V5 foldable will measure 8.8mm when folded.

The OEM confirmed as much to a publication during an interview, adding the device will also sport "ultra-slim battery technology."

Earlier this month, during MWC Shanghai, Honor said its Magic V5 will also feature a suite of AI features, likely backed by its Alpha AI Plan.

We've now got a clear picture of just how thin Honor's upcoming foldable phone will be.

In an email to Android Central, Honor highlights a discussion with Bloomberg that confirms its next foldable, the Magic V5, will "reclaim the crown" as the thinnest. The publication states the OEM informed it that the Magic V5 measures 8.8mm when folded. Honor adds that this marks an increasingly slimmer device over the past two iterations of the Magic V foldable series.

The Chinese OEM reiterates the Magic V2's 9.9mm size when folded and the V3's 9.2mm measurement. Honor is already dragging its competition—Samsung—into the mix, stating that it remains confident that the Magic V5 will not be beaten by the "thinner" Fold 7.

Elsewhere, in Honor's email, it thanks its "relentless pursuit of thinness" and "holistic design strategy behind the Magic V5's achievements. The company then teased a few upgrades for the Magic V5, such as its structural engineering improvements, bolstered materials, and "ultra-slim battery technology." The company didn't confirm what sort of battery we could see in the Magic V5 capacity-wise, but perhaps there's an upgrade in the books.

Honor wants the Hilltop

(Image credit: Honor)

Lastly, Honor says the Magic V5 will feature AI-powered processing features, which we've been expecting since MWC 2025.

Honor's been on a push with its Magic V5, as it announced during MWC Shanghai that the foldable will launch on July 2. This launch will concern China on that date. While Honor staked its claim that the Magic V5 will be the "thinnest" foldable, it shone a light on the phone as a "compelling alternative" for consumers. Honor says its Magic V5 will feature PC-like capabilities and loads of its AI software.

This AI software it briefly mentioned likely deals with its Alpha AI Plan, announced during MWC in March. The company announced it would be a three-step strategy involving intelligent phones, an AI ecosystem, and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). This new way forward for Honor has pushed it to invest ~$10 billion in this new AI strategy for its devices, all in the pursuit of more human-centric AI.