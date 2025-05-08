What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might break records as the world’s thinnest foldable, measuring just 3.9mm open and 8.9mm folded.

Samsung is focusing on thinner, lighter designs for its flagship devices, with the Z Fold 7 sticking to the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor.

The Z Flip 7 could also get a battery bump to 4,300mAh, up from 4,000mAh in the Z Flip 6.

A new rumor says Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 might just break records as the slimmest foldable phone ever made when it sees daylight.

According to reliable tipster @UniverseIce, Samsung is switching gears, focusing on making its flagship phones way thinner and lighter (via SamMobile). Backing that up, the tipster claims the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set to launch as the thinnest foldable out there, measuring just 3.9mm when open and 8.9mm folded.

According to some exclusive information, the next direction of Samsung flagship machine is still to be thin and light, and the battery will be thin and thin, and the body will continue to be thin. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be the thinnest folding machine in the world at that time,… pic.twitter.com/uAs3NzAf8jMay 7, 2025

Same battery, new tricks?

Digging into the battery side of things, @UniverseIce backed up earlier leaks saying the Z Fold 7 will stick with the same 4,400mAh battery as the last model. The leak also teased some fresh battery tech and charging tricks under the hood for this one.

However, the battery might feel a bit underwhelming, especially next to the Oppo Find N5’s 5,600mAh cell. The Chinese phone maker pulled that off by using a high-density silicon-carbon mix in its battery, letting the company pack more juice into the same space.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Battery doubts aside, if the Z Fold 7 really is the thinnest foldable ever, that could be Samsung’s secret weapon to stand out in the crowded foldable phone segment. With its recent slip in the foldable rankings, pulling off something this sleek might be just what it needs to turn heads again.

For context, the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.2mm thick when folded and 5.6mm when open. Meanwhile, Oppo’s Find N5 holds the crown as the slimmest book-style foldable at just 8.93mm folded and 4.21mm unfolded. So if Samsung really manages to go even thinner with the Fold 7, it’s a major flex in foldable design.

Thinness over battery?

If the latest rumors hold true, Samsung could soon snatch the crown for the world’s thinnest foldable from Oppo. That’s, of course, unless Oppo surprises us with a new, even slimmer Find N model before Samsung drops its Z Fold 7.

Switching gears to the Z Flip 7, the same insider hints at an upgraded 4,300mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh in the Z Flip 6. Multiple sources have backed this up, making it look like a solid upgrade for the next-gen device.

Samsung’s move to focus on a thinner foldable, even if it means sacrificing some battery life, is a bold gamble. Whether it pays off will really come down to how the device performs in everyday use.