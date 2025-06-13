What you need to know

A user on Reddit posted a snapshot of Samsung's promo material for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which suggests it will sport a thinner profile.

Elsewhere, a user picked up on the Fold 7's alleged Thinborne case, and it seems the camera bump/island protrudes even further this time around.

A previous Fold 7 leak concerned a user who allegedly got their hands on the phone early, showcasing its triple cameras and wider form.

Samsung's promotional run for its next wave of foldable phones might've teased some design changes for the next Fold.

A Redditor on the GalaxyFold's subreddit posted a snapshot of Samsung's planned promotional content for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (via 9to5Google). From the stand's blown-up render, it seems the Korean OEM has succeeded in trimming down the next book-style Fold. The device is partly open in this shot, giving us a look at each half, which appears much thinner than the Fold 6.

The foldable still retains its rounded corners on the right half of its frame. However, another point of interest is its hinge.

(Image credit: Reddit)

The hinge, which can be responsible for giving a much larger size to the foldable, might've slimmed down slightly for this next iteration. With that, there's a chance that when folded, the Fold 7's displays will sit much closer together, especially toward the hinge. Typically, there's a bit of a gap there due to its functionality, but Samsung may cut this down even more than it did with its predecessor.

A Foldable Summer... with a bigger camera bump?

Aside from that, another GalaxyFold subreddit post by a separate user highlights a leaked look at an upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 case (via 9to5Google). While this is a Thinborne case, the purpose of this photo is the camera bump and how large it seems to be. From the angled top view, things appear quite nominal. However, when shown the side view, the Fold 7's camera bump protrudes quite harshly from the back of the device.

There's something to note here: the Fold 7's triple camera array (in older leaked imagery) sits on an elevated island. Moreover, the leaked case's protection is likely ever-so-slightly higher than the island to protect the lenses when set down.

Either way, as the original poster notes, "The thickness of the camera bump is almost just as thick as the phone itself (in folded mode)."

Something a little more "concrete" to look at would be a recent leak from May, as a user allegedly got their hands on the Fold 7 early.

Something a little more "concrete" to look at would be a recent leak from May, as a user allegedly got their hands on the Fold 7 early. Wrapped in plastic, the user took a photo of the device in question, showing off its triple camera array with black rings, similar to its past version, and the direction the Galaxy S25 has gone. It was unclear just how large Samsung's camera island for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be, but this latest leaked render from Reddit might've given us all we need to know.

More than that, rumors claim the Fold 7 is roughly 4.5mm when unfolded, which is a bit thinner than the Fold 6's ~5.6mm measurement.

The Fold 7 is also purported to provide a huge 200MP camera, finally moving away from 50MP. Considering the camera bump's supposed increase, these camera upgrades could be the culprit, as we've seen Google discuss before with its Pixel 9.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.