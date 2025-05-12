What you need to know

A fresh leak may have spilled the dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of its official debut.

Exact leaked dimensions: 158.4mm tall, 143.1mm wide, and a shockingly slim 3.9mm thick when unfolded.

The Z Fold 7 is rumored to be Samsung’s thinnest, widest, and tallest foldable yet.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reveal creeping up, a fresh leak may have jumped the gun and uncovered the full size specs for what could be one of the top foldables hitting the market this year.

Fresh off the launch of the Galaxy S25 earlier this year, Samsung is now setting its sights on another big launch just a couple months out. Everyone pretty much knows it’s Samsung foldable season. And while plenty of leaks have floated around before, the latest scoop drops the full size rundown on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Based on all the buzz so far, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be Samsung’s slimmest foldable yet. It’s not confirmed, but seasoned leaker @UniverseIce is backing it up, laying down the exact numbers on just how slim, wide, and massive this device is going to be.

I made a table to compare the body sizes of Samsung Fold6, Fold SE, and Fold7. pic.twitter.com/VzjCZYGtjgMay 9, 2025

Samsung’s next big flex

According to this latest leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 158.4mm tall, 143.1mm wide, and just 3.9mm thick when unfolded. If that checks out, it’ll be Samsung’s tallest, widest, and thinnest foldable yet.

(Image credit: @UniverseIce / X)

For comparison, the Z Fold 6 clocks in at 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm, and the Fold SE hits 157.9 x 142.6 x 4.9mm (via 9to5Google).

Another tidbit from @UniverseIce claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s bezels are getting shaved down.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7' s inner screen bezel is narrow. In the picture, it is Fold6, and the width of the bezel pointed by the arrow is 1.9mm. The Fold7 is directly dried to 1.0mm, and the outer screen bezel of the Flip7 is also very narrow, only 1.2 mm. pic.twitter.com/FCdLLdzWlsMay 9, 2025

We’re talking just 1mm around the inner screen, compared to 1.9mm on the last model. Even the outer display’s border is going skinny, sitting at just 1.2mm.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: @UniverseIce / X)

Trimming those bezels isn't just for show, it also makes the screen feel more immersive and give the whole device a cleaner, more premium look. It might seem like a small tweak, but on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it’s a big deal.

If this leak is on point, don’t be shocked if the Fold 6 ends up looking a little old-school next to its sharper, cleaner follow-up.