What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to feature an 8-inch internal foldable display, a notable upgrade from the 7.6-inch screen of the Z Fold 6.

A larger 6.49-inch cover screen is anticipated, aligning with the design of the China-exclusive Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched last year.

While screen sizes increase, the battery capacity is rumored to remain at 4400mAh, emphasizing the importance of battery management.

Samsung just dropped a tease for its upcoming foldables this summer. It doesn't reveal any specifics of the handsets, but there is emphasis on a new Ultra foldable model incoming. Meanwhile, new information reveals what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Prominent analyst Ross Young on X (via SamMobile) has shared the screen sizes of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including the external and internal foldable display. The latter seems to be a notable upgrade over the predecessor as it is tipped to be having an 8-inch screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 had a 7.6-inch screen in comparison.

Confirmed at 8.00” and 6.49”…Same as Z Fold 6 SE…June 5, 2025

According to Young, the cover screen will also be seeing a sizable upgrade as it is expected to measure 6.49 inches, which is a step up from 6.3 inches from the previous iteration. It also means that the upcoming flagship foldable will likely be identical to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was announced back in October and confined to the Chinese market.

It came in as a surprise launch from the company last year, and alongside the bigger screens, the Special Edition was also lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — it was 1.5mm thinner and three grams lighter. Going by the latest information from Young, it appears Samsung is likely sticking to the design aesthetics of the Special Edition for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

(Image credit: Samsung)

SamMobile further notes that despite the bigger screens, the next foldable from Samsung will still be sticking to the 4400mAh battery capacity as the Z Fold 6. Hence, the battery management should be a prominent aspect for the upcoming foldable to handle.

Other expected specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should likely include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as seen on the Galaxy S25 trio next to the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge as well. Recent leaks have also suggested that the Z Fold 7 could also be including Qi2.1 wireless charging standards, and someone had also had their early hands on the upcoming foldable.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.