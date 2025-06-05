What you need to know

Samsung recently teased an "Ultra" foldable phone that has a slim form factor but is large enough to multitask.

Tech journalist Max Jambor claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will bring an "ultra" experience, and that there isn't an Ultra-branded foldable.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature a larger screen.

Just yesterday (June 4), Samsung dropped a surprise announcement about its upcoming "Ultra" foldable, and while some of us speculate that it could mean Samsung is launching a new Ultra-branded model for the fold like a higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 7, a new post from Max Jambor suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 itself will just bring "Ultra" features.

In a post on X, Jambor wrote, "There’s no Ultra model, at least not this summer. The Z Fold7 itself will bring the ‘Ultra’ experience," claiming that it will all be in one device.

Samsung is calling it "The next chapter of Ultra." It stated that it is introducing an Ultra experience that surpasses feature upgrades, while also tailoring the device's form factor to make it smaller and more portable.

Funny that some think Samsung’s teaser hints at a ‘Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra’. That was clearly meant to stir hype — but there’s no Ultra model, at least not this summer. The Z Fold7 itself will bring the ‘Ultra’ experience 😎 pic.twitter.com/P5v5IkDLjEJune 4, 2025

The Korean OEM hinted that the phone might be incredibly sleek. Samsung says that users can "Squeeze onto a crowded subway train for an evening commute with the device, folded in hand."

Earlier today (June 5), a new leak from SamMobile claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature a larger screen than its predecessor. The publication noted that the device would get an 8-inch screen instead of the 7.6-inch screen from the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The leak also suggests that the cover screen will allegedly measure 6.49 inches, in comparison to the 6.3 inches on its previous version.

If we put those pieces of the puzzle together, it becomes clearer why there's speculation that the upcoming Z Fold 7 might be the "Ultra" model Samsung is referring to, as Ultra devices most often than not show up with larger screens. Plus, it wouldn't be the first Ultra device in Samsung's arsenal, especially after the Galaxy Watch Ultra was introduced last year.

That said, if the above leaks are anywhere close to being true, then we might end up with a phone that resembles the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was announced back in October in China. But for now, we'll have to wait for Samsung's next event to know what its upcoming foldable will be called.

