Samsung teased a new device for its upcoming foldables lineup, with a caption "Meet the next chapter of Ultra."

The device could potentially be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra (with or without a "7"), a high-end model of its existing foldables.

In its press release, Samsung indicated that this phone will be sleek enough to "squeeze onto a crowded train," when folded, and will turn into a multitasking powerhouse when unfolded.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next line of foldables, and in a surprise blog post, it hinted that it will be bringing a new "Ultra" model to its foldable lineup, possibly as a rebrand of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or in addition to.

Calling it "The next chapter of Ultra," Samsung said that it is bringing an Ultra experience that goes beyond just feature upgrades, but will also customize the form factor of the device, making it smaller and more easily portable.

"Galaxy’s next chapter is to provide an experience that seamlessly blends artistry and engineering to elevate everyday interactions," the blog post stated.

While showcasing just the silhouette of the upcoming device in a video, Samsung also offered glimpses of its potential appearance when folded as well as unfolded, as seen in the GIF above.

Hinting that the phone might be incredibly sleek, Samsung says that users can "Squeeze onto a crowded subway train for an evening commute with the device, folded in hand."

All the latest Samsung devices are equipped with Galaxy AI, as well as Gemini smarts, and so will this new Ultra foldable. Samsung says the device will be packed with AI-powered tools specifically designed for the Ultra model, which will enable all-day messaging, browsing, and gaming on the go. For instance, users can use "voice controls to have AI find you the perfect restaurant and text your dining companion."

And that's not all, the Korean OEM promises a multi-tasking powerhouse when the phone is unfolded, hinting that it could come with a larger screen that could turn into "an immersive entertainment hub or a spacious workspace."

Keeping the launch details and device specs a mystery, Samsung concluded the post by saying, "The Ultra experience is ready to unfold."

Along with the new Ultra model, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to debut during Samsung's summer Unpacked.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.