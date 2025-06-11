Samsung teases smarter 'Ultra' AI camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 7

What you need to know

Samsung is planning to upgrade the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra’s camera with a new AI system.

The new software will “understand what you’re looking at” and “respond,” according to the latest teaser.

Samsung once again teases that the Galaxy Z Fold upgrade will include an “Ultra” camera.

Samsung continues to tease the launch of its next foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and today it revealed a bit about the phone’s planned camera upgrades. The company reinforced the need for hardware, software, and AI to work together to provide top-notch mobile camera experiences in 2025, as it wrote in a blog post. Specifically, Samsung previewed an intelligent camera system that can understand what you’re shooting and adjust on the fly to match any situation.



“As AI evolves from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding, Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations. The camera is at the heart of this transformation,” the company explained. “More than just a tool for capturing images, coupled with enhanced AI-powered features, the Galaxy camera is now part of the intuitive interface that turns what users see into understanding and action.”

We’ve already seen intelligent software use mobile cameras for object recognition and context awareness. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series was one of the first to get Gemini Live’s multimodal video streaming capabilities. With it, users can show Gemini their surroundings and converse with AI about them.

However, this teaser confirms Samsung has bigger plans for how AI can improve camera performance on foldable phones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra teaser. (Image credit: Samsung)

“When paired with the flexible, expansive screen of a foldable, this experience becomes even more powerful, dynamic and immersive,” Samsung writes. “Because innovation means nothing without trust, privacy is built into every layer helping to ensure that data is protected at all times.”

The teasers come as Samsung is expected to bring over the flagship 200MP camera sensor from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year.

“The camera will only get smarter — helping users capture life’s moments more vividly and make everyday experiences more seamless, personal and impactful,” the company adds.

The blog post concludes with a final message: “The Ultra experience is ready to unfold.”

Whether it’s called the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 7, or Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, it’s clear we’re in for big camera upgrades when it comes to Samsung’s next-generation foldable.