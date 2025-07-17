What you need to know

Samsung allegedly registered a new device in South Korea under the name "Galaxy Z Trifold."

It has also applied for a trademark, hinting at the possibility of the company sticking to the name.

As the name suggests, it could be a part of the Galaxy Z series, and have two hinges as previous rumors have indicated.

A wave of Samsung's trifold rumors has been hitting the shore lately, and the most recent one comes from the Dutch website, Galaxy Club. The publication states that Samsung officially registered a new device under the name "Galaxy Z Trifold" earlier this week in South Korea.

Earlier leaks have indicated that this device could be called G-Fold, going by the way the hinges would work, making the device close inward. However, it might not be the case.

It seems like the company has applied for a trademark certification on the name, which could mean that the company might stick to the same name at least in its domestic market. "After all, the first version will only be released in South Korea, and perhaps China – but not in Europe or the US," Galaxy Club added.

Whether or not Samsung keeps the name, this trademark registration reveals that the device might show up in the Galaxy Z lineup, and the word "trifold" indicates the presence of two hinges, as seen in previous rumors about the phone.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The website also adds that the trifold has been given a model number SM-F968N and the internal codename Q7M. And the phone is steadily moving towards a year-end launch. This was backed by another recent mention of the trifold, right from the source itself.

Samsung's acting head of the device experience division, TM Roh, said during a press interview with Roh, The Korea Times that the company "(is expected to) launch the tri-fold phone within this year." Roh spoke about those Galaxy trifold rumors, adding that Samsung has not finalized a name for the tri-fold just yet. Unfortunately, Roh's press interview didn't give us any other specifications or features about the tri-fold.

So far, rumors have indicated that this phone will allegedly fold inward, feature a massive 10-inch display when unfolded, and a slightly thicker build when compared to Huawei's tri-fold Mate XT. The external display could measure about 6.49 inches, but might not support the S-Pen, just like the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Apart from those hardware side of things, a recent leak showed One UI 8 animations in the alleged trifold device. Spotted during a software deep dive by tipster AssembleDebug, shows animations for the phone's functions. One animation shows off the trifold's folding process, which sees the left-most portion opening, revealing its full display.

The animation shows that two hinges fold inward, but the left and right panels are of different sizes. The former is much smaller, meaning that it needs to be folded first. This is backed up by One UI 8's warning animation that says users should not fold the panel with the camera array first when closing.

That said, TECNO may have beaten Samsung to the punch and unveiled its Phantom Ultimate G Fold concept today (July 17). The phone sports a "G-style" inward folding design with two hinges, with a thickness that is "comparable" to a regular book-style phone (think Z Fold 7), but its open state measures 3.49mm thin.