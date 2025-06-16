What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has been spotted on multiple certification sites (NBTC, FCC, BIS), indicating an imminent launch.

These further reveal the Fan Edition foldable featuring model numbers SM-F761B and SM-F761U, catering for different regions

Expected specifications include a 6.7-inch foldable display, Exynos 2400e chipset, up to 8GB RAM, a 50MP primary camera, and more.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next generation of foldables. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are the expected handsets, rumors indicate that there is a Fan Edition also launching. And, new evidence reveals precisely that as it reaches the certification site.

A recent NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission), a Thailand-based certification, has revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (via 91mobiles). The latest broadcast and telecommunications certification further revealed the device's model number, bearing SM-F761 B.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Aside from the model number and device's moniker, nothing substantial is revealed through this certification. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, bearing a similar model number, dubbed SM-F761U, has recently reached the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) (via SamMobile). It only indicates that the launch is notably imminent for the U.S. region.

Similarly, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) was also seen with the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE featuring the SM-F761B model number. 91mobiles further notes that even the Galaxy Z Flip 7 landed on the same certification site bearing the SM-F766B model number.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru)

All the evidence only points to Samsung finally bringing the affordable Fan Edition of the foldable, and not just to a single region, but to more. The rumors of the device have been swirling around for the past two years. While we have seen renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE earlier, it is interesting to see the device finally seeing the light of day, according to these recent certifications.

The expected specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip FE include a 6.7-inch foldable 120Hz screen coupled with a 3.4-inch cover screen. Underneath, the foldable device is expected to ship with an Exynos 2400e chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, it could have a 50MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10MP shooter for selfies. It is likely to have One UI 8 (Android 16) on board and feature a 4000mAh battery.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung will also introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, most likely happening in early July.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.