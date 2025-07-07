What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a significantly larger, full-cover external screen, extending up to the dual cameras.

It is now likely confirmed via a new hands-on video, which shows the cover screen in action.

The phone is expected to launch on July 9, with pre-orders available on launch day and general availability beginning July 25th.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is launching in less than a week at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. While it is set to introduce a prominent cover screen, a leaked early hands-on of the alleged flip phone gives us a sneak peek at what to expect.

The leak comes from an X user, andrei_eclynoh, who has managed to share a hands-on video of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 7 — the video is now removed. The screenshots of the video were shared by SamMobile, which manages to showcase the massive cover screen in action that enthusiasts are hoping for.

(Image credit: @andrei_eclynoh via X)

The early renders have already indicated that Samsung is going with a bigger cover screen than last year. Instead of a folder-shaped screen design, the company is likely to extend it all the way up to the dual cameras, and it is clearly depicted in the latest leak.

The bigger cover screen gives more room for apps and widgets, which can be scrolled horizontally. Meanwhile, the tiny screen space alongside the cameras appears to have cleverly been used to showcase time and date.

And, SamMobile further notes that it could also be used for showcasing the new Now Bar introduced with One UI 7, and more features are likely to get added with the One UI 8, which is likely the operating system out of the box for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: @andrei_eclynoh on X/ via SamMobile) (Image credit: @andrei_eclynoh on X/ via SamMobile) (Image credit: @andrei_eclynoh on X/ via SamMobile) (Image credit: @andrei_eclynoh on X/ via SamMobile) (Image credit: @andrei_eclynoh on X/ via SamMobile)

The leak further showcases the flip phone in all angles, including the foldable display, which is slated to be slightly bigger than the previous iteration, measuring at 6.9 inches. More improvements are likely to be introduced during the Unpacked event happening on July 9.

A more recent leak has indicated the availability details of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next to the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7. Both are expected to go on pre-order on the launch day, with wider availability commencing by July 25.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.