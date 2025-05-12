The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will sport an edge-to-edge cover screen, leak claims
There's more evidence Samsung will take notes from the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.
What you need to know
- Samsung's next clamshell foldable might finally add a larger, more useful cover screen.
- Leaked animation files from One UI 8 reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will offer an edge-to-edge cover screen, like premium Motorola Razr models.
- A revised report from earlier this month regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 7's design also points to a new cover screen.
With the Razr Ultra 2025 announced and hitting shelves shortly, Motorola has been using edge-to-edge cover screens on clamshell foldables for two generations now. To date, Samsung has moved incredibly slowly in growing the cover screen of its Galaxy Z Flip competitor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 both had a cover screen with a cutout for the rear camera lenses, but that might be finally changing with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will sport an edge-to-edge cover screen that wraps around the rear camera lenses for additional space, according to a report from Android Authority. The publication dissected leaked One UI 8 firmware and uncovered animation files for Galaxy Z Flip models, including the unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 7.
These animation files reveal tidbits about each model's design differences, as they're custom to the model they represent. For instance, the render for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows the pill-shaped rear camera housing and folder-style cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 animation file, on the other hand, shows the split rear camera lens arrangement and the same cover screen.
Then, there's the leaked animation file for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which clearly shows an expanded cover screen that extends all the way to the hinge and wraps around the rear cameras. This is a good of a sign as any that Samsung indeed plans to equip its next flip-style foldable with a new cover screen, matching the capabilities of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and Razr Ultra 2025.
While the exact specifications of the new display are unclear, we can expect a cover screen measuring roughly four inches in size to debut on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Aside from these leaked animation files, a report from Android Headlines was revised earlier this month to also state that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will get a larger cover screen.
Paired with the leaked animation files, which come straight from One UI 8 firmware, it seems safe to expect the next Samsung clamshell foldable to feature a fresh cover screen.
For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.