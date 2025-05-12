The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will sport an edge-to-edge cover screen, leak claims

What you need to know

Samsung's next clamshell foldable might finally add a larger, more useful cover screen.

Leaked animation files from One UI 8 reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will offer an edge-to-edge cover screen, like premium Motorola Razr models.

A revised report from earlier this month regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 7's design also points to a new cover screen.

With the Razr Ultra 2025 announced and hitting shelves shortly, Motorola has been using edge-to-edge cover screens on clamshell foldables for two generations now. To date, Samsung has moved incredibly slowly in growing the cover screen of its Galaxy Z Flip competitor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 both had a cover screen with a cutout for the rear camera lenses, but that might be finally changing with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will sport an edge-to-edge cover screen that wraps around the rear camera lenses for additional space, according to a report from Android Authority. The publication dissected leaked One UI 8 firmware and uncovered animation files for Galaxy Z Flip models, including the unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 7.

These animation files reveal tidbits about each model's design differences, as they're custom to the model they represent. For instance, the render for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows the pill-shaped rear camera housing and folder-style cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 animation file, on the other hand, shows the split rear camera lens arrangement and the same cover screen.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Then, there's the leaked animation file for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which clearly shows an expanded cover screen that extends all the way to the hinge and wraps around the rear cameras. This is a good of a sign as any that Samsung indeed plans to equip its next flip-style foldable with a new cover screen, matching the capabilities of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and Razr Ultra 2025.

While the exact specifications of the new display are unclear, we can expect a cover screen measuring roughly four inches in size to debut on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Aside from these leaked animation files, a report from Android Headlines was revised earlier this month to also state that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will get a larger cover screen.

Paired with the leaked animation files, which come straight from One UI 8 firmware, it seems safe to expect the next Samsung clamshell foldable to feature a fresh cover screen.

