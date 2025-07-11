I am fortunate enough to get to test out various devices, and the more I do, the more I begin to think that one smartwatch might not be enough. I'm not saying you need to own three smartwatches, as that can be pretty pricey and not everyone has that kind of money. Fortunately, Prime Day is here to alleviate some of that financial pressure, and if you can afford multiple, then I suggest you go for it: one for everyday use, one for the gym, and one for special occasions.

Depending on the smartwatch you own, it's possible that it can play all roles, but some are better suited for certain situations than others. I find myself switching what I'm wearing depending on where I'm going and what I'm doing, which made me realize that it's hard for one watch to do it all.

Here are my Prime Day picks for the three smartwatches I think you should consider.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch 5 has lasted me for quite a while, and the Watch 7 improves on everything I love about the Watch 5. You get larger displays, larger batteries, more storage, and more RAM. It hits a lot of the right marks, and even with the Galaxy Watch 8 hitting stores soon, it's still a fantastic buy. Additionally, Wear OS offers access to numerous apps, and features a seamless connection to your smartphone.

✅Recommended if: You own a Samsung phone or other Android smartphone, you're okay with last year's model, and want an all-around good Wear OS smartwatch.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a smartwatch with multi-day battery life and a physical rotating bezel.

Garmin Venu 3

The Garmin Venu 3 is an ideal option when you're going to the gym. Sure, plenty of other smartwatches, including Wear OS watches, feature fitness tracking capabilities, but Garmin is among the best of the best. They have fantastic battery life and do a great job keeping up with runners. Weightlifters will also love The Venu 3's ability to automatically count reps and sets. Unfortunately, the UI could use some work, but that's why I only use this at the gym.

✅Recommended if: You're a fitness enthusiast who wants a smartwatch with great battery life to keep track of your health and activities.

❌Skip this deal if: You're not a fan of Garmin's UI, want access to more apps, or want the level of health and fitness metrics you'll find on a more expensive Forerunner.

Withings Scanwatch 2

This is something of a sleeper hit, because I didn't expect to like this hybrid smartwatch as much as I did. Yes, the Withings ScanWatch 2 is fairly basic in terms of features, but that's actually the point. It's a really good-looking watch with phenomenal battery life, and it's the one I'll wear if I'm getting ready for a night out. The great thing is that it'll still track my steps and other health and fitness metrics, and sync them with Health Connect, all while retaining a classy, non-smartwatch design.

✅Recommended if: You want a stylish watch with 30-day battery life that is also capable of tracking steps, heart rate, activities, and more.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a more traditional smartwatch with a large touchscreen and apps.

It's great to have options

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As I said before, not everyone is in the market to own multiple smartwatches. However, if you already own one and are looking for an alternative, you can always start by adding a second to your collection and going from there.

I find myself mostly switching between my daily watch (either a Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch, because of apps and smartphone connection) and a gym watch (usually Garmin for extensive fitness/sports modes and accuracy). A third watch is probably the most optional of the bunch, as it's more of a statement piece than anything else. After all, the Withings ScanWatch 2 was the winner of our smartwatch beauty pageant!

That said, if you can find a great smartwatch that can do it all, then all the better!

For everything on Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate shopping guide.