Amazon Prime Day is winding down to its last few hours. There are still great deals on high-end Apple and Android watches, but if you're bargain hunting in the final few hours, you're probably looking at much cheaper watches. You can't trust a lot of these no-name brands on Amazon, but I've personally used the Amazfit Bip 6 and still can't believe it's only $64.99 (19% off) until the deal ends.

We're talking a smartwatch with 14-day battery life, a 1.97-inch, 2,000 nit AMOLED display, a built-in mic and speaker for calls, 5ATM water resistance, built-in GPS, 140 sports modes, and the same HR, SpO2, and stress measurements as pricier Amazfit watches. Add in Zepp Coaching, downloadable maps, and hundreds of free watch faces, and it's a pretty comprehensive experience for so cheap!

Save 19% Amazfit Bip 6: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Amazfit Bip 6 is the entry-level option for people who care about the essentials of health and fitness tracking in an affordable, lightweight design and only want to charge their watch every week or two. It was released three months ago, so you're getting Amazfit's latest tech at a very reasonable price.

✅Recommended if: You want to prioritize an affordable purchase but don't want to feel like you're compromising too much on quality. You'd rather have a long battery life than the smarts of an Android or Apple Watch.

❌Skip this deal if: You're willing to spend a bit more on the Amazfit Active 2 or Amazfit Balance for a few key upgrades, or if you want a "stylish" watch.

I've personally used the Bip 6 and have been impressed by its performance. It's a huge step up over my old Amazfit Band 7 and doesn't feel like a major downgrade compared to my Balance 2.

On that note, if you're willing to spend another $15 on the Amazfit Active 2 at $79.99, you'll get an altimeter for elevation data, a skin temperature sensor, 20+ extra sports modes, and a more traditional, rounded watch look with stainless steel. The Bip 6 does last a few days longer per charge, however.

Either way, you're getting robust software to help you get fitter, paired with a display as bright as a top-tier smartwatch for notifications, for hundreds of dollars less. They're both Prime Day deals worth jumping on while they last!