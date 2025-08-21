Best Google Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors 2025

Buying Guides
By published

Make sure you buy the right size when getting Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors.

The best Google Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors offer full coverage. They come in mostly plastic variants, because only these flexible films manage to curve around the edges of the watch dial to deliver comprehensive coverage. Naturally, glass can't bend the way plastic does.

Feeling lost? Don't worry, all the best screen protectors for the Pixel Watch 4 are gathered here, including the 41mm and 45mm variants of the smartwatch.

These Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors excel at their job

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Screen protectors for round watches like the Google Pixel Watch need to be flexible

All of the best Google Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors take its round shape into consideration. The curved edges can only be covered by a flexible film or bendable screen protector for the watch. This is why all the best options consist of TPU films.

The LK 6 Pack TPU Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch 4 is the best overall pick. It is the cheapest set, offering flexible TPU films for about $7. LK promises scratch-proofing, a bubble-free installation, and snappy touch response from its ultra-thin TPU films. Each of these screen guards has an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, repelling all manner of debris, oil, liquids, fingerprints, and other forms of dirt. It's the best bargain you will find.

If you are craving that glass feel on your Pixel Watch 4 but still want to bolster screen protection, Zagg has a fantastic hybrid option. The ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for the Pixel Watch 4 is certified under the Made for Google program, assuring a perfect fit and a smooth user experience. It's quite pricey for a single pack, but you get a warranty in case the performance fails. The InvisibleShield Ultra Eco film has a glass-like layer on top that adds shatter-proofing and scratch resistance to the Pixel Watch 4. You can buy 41mm and 45mm variants of the screen protector. It comes with a comprehensive cleaning and installation kit, so the $25 price tag is a bit more digestible.

Once you're done checking out the best screen protectors for your new Google wearable, be sure to browse the best Pixel Watch 4 bands as well. There are tons of great options that can elevate your Watch 4's look in an instant.

Namerah Saud Fatmi
Namerah Saud Fatmi
Senior Editor — Accessories

Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.