Best Google Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors 2025

The best Google Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors offer full coverage. They come in mostly plastic variants, because only these flexible films manage to curve around the edges of the watch dial to deliver comprehensive coverage. Naturally, glass can't bend the way plastic does.

Feeling lost? Don't worry, all the best screen protectors for the Pixel Watch 4 are gathered here, including the 41mm and 45mm variants of the smartwatch.

These Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors excel at their job

LK 6 Pack TPU Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch 4 Check Amazon Best overall The LK 6-Pack TPU Screen Protector is cheap as chips, priced well below $10. This highly reviewed kit includes six self-healing, scratch-proof TPU films for both size options of the Pixel Watch 4. It delivers bang-for-buck value. ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for Pixel Watch 4 $24.99 at ZAGG Best premium ZAGG's InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for the Pixel Watch 4 is certified under the Made by Google program, so you know it fits like a glove. Made of plant-based materials, this hybrid screen guard has a glass-like feel, scratch-proofing, and 41mm or 45mm sizes. IQShield Google Pixel Watch 4 41mm 6-Pack Anti-Bubble Clear TPU Film Check Amazon Best bubble-free 41mm IQShield's smart TPU films for the Pixel Watch 4 promise self-healing durability and non-yellowing properties. These films are also very good at preventing bubbles from getting trapped under them. This set only fits the 41mm Pixel Watch 4. Ferilinso 6 Pack Google Pixel Watch 4 Screen Protector Check Amazon Best bubble-free 45mm The Ferilinso 6 Pack Google Pixel Watch 4 Screen Protector is ideal for the larger 45mm watch variant. It includes six anti-bubble, flexible TPU screen protectors for the Watch 4. These scratch-resistant screen guards repel smudges and fingerprints. Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel Watch 4 45mm Case with Charger Stand Check Amazon Best 45mm combo set Not a fan of traditional screen protectors? Try the Spigen Liquid Air case instead. It doesn't offer full coverage, but it sure prevents your 45mm Pixel Watch 4's display from taking direct hits. This set includes a charger stand as well. Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel Watch 4 41mm Case with Charger Stand Best 41mm combo set Spigen offers a smaller 41mm size option for its Spigen Liquid Air case and charger stand set. You can easily thwart damage to the Pixel Watch 4's screen with the case, since it prevents direct hits, even in the event of face-to-face contact with something.

Screen protectors for round watches like the Google Pixel Watch need to be flexible

All of the best Google Pixel Watch 4 screen protectors take its round shape into consideration. The curved edges can only be covered by a flexible film or bendable screen protector for the watch. This is why all the best options consist of TPU films.

The LK 6 Pack TPU Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch 4 is the best overall pick. It is the cheapest set, offering flexible TPU films for about $7. LK promises scratch-proofing, a bubble-free installation, and snappy touch response from its ultra-thin TPU films. Each of these screen guards has an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, repelling all manner of debris, oil, liquids, fingerprints, and other forms of dirt. It's the best bargain you will find.

If you are craving that glass feel on your Pixel Watch 4 but still want to bolster screen protection, Zagg has a fantastic hybrid option. The ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for the Pixel Watch 4 is certified under the Made for Google program, assuring a perfect fit and a smooth user experience. It's quite pricey for a single pack, but you get a warranty in case the performance fails. The InvisibleShield Ultra Eco film has a glass-like layer on top that adds shatter-proofing and scratch resistance to the Pixel Watch 4. You can buy 41mm and 45mm variants of the screen protector. It comes with a comprehensive cleaning and installation kit, so the $25 price tag is a bit more digestible.

