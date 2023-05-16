Best cases for Pixel Tablet 2023

The 10.95-inch Google Pixel Tablet has a solid in-hand feel and has plenty to offer. You get so much for such a great price, including some really cool first-party accessories from Google like the Charging Speaker Dock and the official Google Pixel Tablet Case.

There aren't as many third-party Pixel Tablet cases available just yet, but we're hoping that changes when the tab starts shipping out in a few weeks. For now, these are all the best protective cases, sleeves, and covers for your Google Pixel Tablet.

Prep your Pixel Tablet for unexpected tumbles with these cases

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Tablet Case $79 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Google's pricy silicone and polycarbonate Pixel Tablet Case feels sturdy and it's built well. This first-party case has a thin metal stand on the back that's compatible with the Charging Speaker Dock. It's good for everyday use, but the stand can be flimsy on soft surfaces like a couch or bed. (opens in new tab) Speck StandyShell Case for Google Pixel Tablet $50 at Speck (opens in new tab) Colors: Kinda Coral, Off White, Black This sleek case from Speck has a sturdier kickstand compared to the original Pixel Tablet Case and it offers better drop protection. The StandyShell Case works spectacularly with the Charging Speaker Dock and it has an antimicrobial layer that kills germs. (opens in new tab) Speck MagFolio Google Pixel Tablet Case $40 at Speck (opens in new tab) Colors: Black If you're looking for a folio cover, the Speck MagFolio Google Pixel Tablet Case is a fine choice. You get a magnetic folio that folds away to act as a stand, and the Pixe Tablet cover works perfectly fine with the Charging Speaker Dock. OtterBox OtterShell Always-On Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Grey/Black OtterBox makes rugged cases and covers for assorted devices. This heavy-duty case is designed to carry tablets, Chromebooks, and laptops. The 10.95-inch Pixel tablet easily fits inside the shock-proof OtterShell Always-On Case, ready to be transported safely with you. Voova Protective Sleeve with Handle View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Nine assorted shades The Voova Protective Sleeve with Handle is water repellent, so it shields your Pixel Tablet from water damage. There are plenty of crowd-pleasing shades to choose from and the handle on top makes it easy to carry. Plus, it has two pockets outside. Pick the 11-inch option of this sleeve to match your Pixel Tablet's dimensions. MOSISO Laptop Sleeve (11.6-12.3 inch) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Over a dozen solid colors If you want a soft sleeve for your Pixel Tablet, get the smallest size option of the MOSISO Laptop Sleeve. This affordable carrying cover for your Pixel Tablet comes in dozens of monochrome colors and it has plenty of pockets and compartments. Since it's made of polyester fabric, it's really lightweight.

Of cases, covers, and sleeves

A typical case does the bare minimum, which is covering up your device in a manageable layer of protective materials. What makes a case stand out is functionality and above-average protection. You should also bear in mind that some cases are designed for the outdoors whereas others are meant to be used at home.

The Google Pixel Tablet is a large device, you'll definitely need two types of cases for it. One should be something that's for everyday use. Meanwhile, the other should be a carrying case that makes it easier to take your Pixel Tablet with you when traveling. A laptop sleeve or Chromebook case is perfect for such an occasion.

We recommend the Speck StandyShell Case as the best everyday case for your Google Pixel Tablet. Since it's certified by Google, this Pixel Tablet accessory fits like a glove and delivers all of its promises. You get a sleek yet durable case with a kickstand on the rear and it is compatible with the Charging Speaker Dock. There are three colors that match the Pixel Tablet's shades. It is also much cheaper than the official case from Google.

For traveling purposes, both the waterproof Voova Protective Sleeve and the rugged OtterBox OtterShell Always-On Case are excellent choices. Depending on how much bulk you prefer, you can store your Pixel Tablet inside the lightweight Voova Sleeve or encase it within the hardy OtterShell Always-On Case.